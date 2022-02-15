Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring The two met in 2020 on an exclusive dating app

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens.

The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.

Simone shared the exciting news on her Instagram Tuesday morning in a series of pictures taken from a gazebo in Houston, Texas, where Jonathan plays football.

"The easiest yes," wrote Simone, 24, in all capital letters in her post on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued.

The photos revealed Simone's stunning engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a paveéd diamond band. Jonathan, 26, commented on the post: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji.

Simone and Johnathan's engagement

Jonathan also shared the heartwarming news to his own Instagram, writing: "Woke up this morning with a fiancée" while admitting that Simone had "no clue what was coming."

Simone dazzled in a stunning leather mini dress, while her fiancé looked smart in a grey suit with a black turtleneck underneath.

Simone's stunning engagement ring

The couple waited no time to celebrate, and shared pictures of the two seated at a romantic table for two clinking cheers with champagne.

Fans and celebrities alike have already flooded Simone's comment section with best wishes for the two, with comments like: "I'm screaming I'm so happy," from fellow gymnast Sunisa Lee, along with plenty of "omg's" and congratulations.

