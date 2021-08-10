Simone Biles' gymnast figure causes a stir in tiny bikini The Olympic gymnast looked amazing

Simone Biles swapped her Team USA leotard for a multi-coloured bikini after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics over the weekend.

The 24-year-old gymnast displayed her athletic figure in a pink and yellow tie-dye two-piece as she relaxed by the pool in her Texas home with her NFL star boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

The athlete also surprised fans with her new hairstyle, swapping her short ponytail for super-long knotless braids.

Simone looked happy and relaxed as she displayed her washboard stomach, cheekily poking her tongue out in one of the photos she shared on Instagram. Captioning the sun-soaked snaps, Simone simply wrote: "Sweet like candy."

It wasn't long before her followers were showering her with praise, with one commenting: "Hottie." A second said: "We love to see a queen smiling and living life."

A third added: "Your hair is amazing! Beautiful inside and out," and a fourth said: "Enjoy your break, you deserve it."

Simone looked gorgeous in her bikini

Simone certainly has the perfect home to relax in after winning two more Olympic medals: silver from the team final and a bronze on the balance beam.

She purchased the ultra-modern property in Texas back in 2019 and has shared several glimpses inside her home on social media since.

Her garden features a gorgeous swimming pool with a raised hot tub level and is surrounded by a large patio area and a lush green lawn with trees lining a wooden fence.

Simone's garden features a jaw-dropping swimming pool

She has contemporary outdoor furniture, including a swinging seat around a table and smaller egg chairs positioned closer to the property.

Her kitchen is decorated with white cupboards, grey marble work surfaces and black stools positioned around a breakfast bar.

To finish off the modern aesthetic, three grey crystal light fittings hang overhead. As well as pale grey splashback tiles and silver appliances, Simone has added a splash of colour with modern artwork.

