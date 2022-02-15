Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $80k wedding favours had special message The couple had their favours engraved

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, both 54, had a lavish wedding in 2006 that included giving out very generous favours to guests – which reportedly cost $350 each.

The couple took a leaf out of the royal family's book and asked for charitable donations instead of wedding gifts, but they gave their guests personalised Tiffany clocks in return. According to The Mirror, the clocks were engraved with the words: "A Moment in Time, 25th June 2006, Nicole and Keith". Since the Sydney Morning Herald reported there were around 230 guests watching the couple say 'I do', that would bring the total cost to $80,500 – however, the value of the clocks has never been confirmed.

Nicole and Keith met at an event in 2005, but they did not immediately begin dating. Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017: "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me.

"It’s true! He didn’t call me for four months.”

They tied the knot a year later surrounded by friends and family at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in their native country of Australia.

Nicole on her wedding day to Keith in 2006

Their wedding day saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous Balenciaga bridal gown, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière. The empire line lace dress featured a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles, and a sweetheart neckline.

The bride chose to wear her hair in ringlets and add a chic bridal veil, while the bridal party, including her sister Antonia, niece Lucia and daughter Isabella, also wore ivory dresses.

The Big Little Lies actress was previously married to Tom Cruise for nine years, and they share adopted children, Connor and Isabella. Nicole and Keith have also welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The couple reportedly gave their guests Tiffany clocks

Despite their happy marriage, Nicole previously said she doesn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs. She told Today's Richard Wilkins: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship.

"We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

