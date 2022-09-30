10 celebrity couples who met online: Adam Levine, Rebecca Adlington & more

Not everyone has that romcom movie moment of catching someone's eye across the room and feeling an instant in-person connection – in fact, lots of celebrities have found love on social media or dating apps.

MORE: Sarah Hyland is a daring bride in unexpected wedding dress at 52-acre estate

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland recently married Wells Adams, five years after they began chatting on Twitter. Meanwhile, Rebecca Adlington and her husband Andy Parsons connected via Bumble and Simone Biles met her fiancé Jonathan Owens on Instagram. And they're not alone – take a look at how some of our favourite stars found love online…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland met her now-husband Wells Adams on social media in 2017. They began sending flirty messages to one another on Twitter while Wells was working as the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise.

They got engaged in July 2019 and were planning to get married on 8 August 2020, but they were one of many couples who were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sarah revealed the couple finally walked down the aisle in August 2022, sharing photos of their magical ceremony at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine's relationship with his wife Behati recently hit the headlines after rumours emerged that he had been messaging other women online.

However, he has been married to the model since 2014 when they tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Mexico. They have since welcomed children Dusty Rose and Gio Grace and they are expecting their third child.

The Maroon 5 frontman met his now-wife after he asked her to be part of his music video, and Behati explained that it led to romance. "I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it.

"I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email," she told Porter.

Rebecca Adlington and Andy Parsons

Rebecca Adlington met her now-husband, Andy Parsons, in January 2018 on dating app Bumble, almost two years after the retired Olympic swimmer split from Harry Needs.

Becky told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that she was nervous about dating again. "Any kind of date is a big thing when you're not used to it, and I had never done online dating before.

She added: "I had only been using the app for a month and Andy was the first person I went on a date with, so I feel like I hit the jackpot. We chatted for a couple of weeks and the conversation flowed easily before we met at a crazy-golf course in Liverpool.

"I was really scared that he would be totally different to his picture or we might not get on, but after about five minutes I relaxed and thought: 'This is fine.' It wasn't awkward at all and we just clicked."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin reportedly met his husband Jwan through Instagram after spotting his art work. He told Andy Cohen: "I'm scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I'm like, 'Whoa, how cool! Who's this?'

"Then I start checking and all of a sudden I'm like, 'Ooh, ooh.' And then I wrote to him." The couple got married in 2017.

READ: 12 private royal proposals: Countess Sophie's Christmas holiday, Zara Tindall's movie night & more

SEE: 12 celebrities' seriously colourful bridal dresses

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith got married in 2018 and have since welcomed a son called August in 2021.

The This Is Us star credits Instagram for initiating their relationship after she posted a photo of Dawes' music.

Mandy told People, "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram. Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas made the first move on Sophie Turner in 2016, messaging her on Instagram, according to Harper’s Bazaar. In 2019, the Game of Thrones actress said: "We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." They tied the knot in 2019.

READ: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' unearthed wedding photos reignite fallout rumours

MORE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas hid her $200k engagement ring from the world – here's why

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

His brother Nick Jonas similarly met his wife Priyanka Chopra on social media – but this time it was Twitter that sparked the romance. Nick reportedly saw the actress on Quantico and spoke to her co-star Graham Rogers before sending her a message in 2016.

"I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," Jonas said, and Priyanka replied: "My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympian Simone Biles met NFL star Jonathan Owens via Instagram. "He would say I slid into his DMs," she told The Wall Street Journal in July 2021. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

RELATED: Real reason Simone Biles' relationship with boyfriend Jonathan moved so quickly

Rita Ora and Calvin Harris

It was Twitter that originally connected Rita Ora and Calvin Harris back in 2013. They dated until 2014 before announcing their split on social media. Calvin wrote: "To address speculation - myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best."

Carrie Ann Inaba and Jesse Sloan

Carrie Ann Inaba was formerly engaged to Jesse Sloan, whom she met on eHarmony. The Dancing With The Stars judge told Access Hollywood Live's Kit Hoover and Billy Bush: "I didn’t put up a picture, I didn’t put anything about who I was. I was like, ‘You need to be sexy. I need to be attracted to you.’ I really put exactly what I wanted. ‘I love cats!’”

Accountant Jesse proposed on an episode of Live! With Regis and Kelly in March 2011, but the couple split in 2012.

PHOTOS: 11 breathtaking celebrity and royal wedding veils: The Queen, Princess Kate, Hailey Bieber & more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.