Princess Diana shunned royal heirlooms for £123k engagement ring

Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring is arguably one of the most iconic royal rings in history – but it wasn't an expected choice.

While most royal ladies have been gifted a rock by their other halves, the late People's Princess was given the opportunity to pick out her own jewel after Prince Charles proposed. Netflix series The Crown reenacted the day Diana chose her sapphire ring, which now belongs to the Duchess of Cambridge.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Prince Charles leave their wedding ceremony

In episode three of season four, the Queen presents Diana with a selection of gems – most of which were family heirlooms – and she chose her sapphire, which was a stock item from London jewellers Garrard & Co's catalogue, and could have been purchased by anyone. Her choice was reportedly because it reminded her of her mother's engagement ring, and also matched her eyes.

Princess Diana's ring is famed for its statement sapphire stone

Upon doing so, the Queen asked: "And you like that one because?"

Diana replied: "Because it reminds me of my mother's engagement ring, and it's the same colour as my eyes."

The Duchess of Cambridge now wears the ring

Indeed, the 12 carat Sapphire cluster ring was a clear reflection of Diana's blue eyes, and she even went on to wear a coordinating blue suit for her official engagement portrait with the Prince of Wales.

The ring is surrounded by a cluster of 14 solitaire diamonds set in 18 carat white gold

The Queen and Prince Charles may have hoped for Diana to choose an heirloom as her ring, but the one she chose is still just as special.

According to The Court Jeweller, it would have cost approximately £28,500 at the time, which would make it worth £123,000 in line with the Bank of England's inflation calculator today.

