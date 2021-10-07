Prince Charles' impressive medieval gesture for Princess Diana ahead of wedding revealed The Prince of Wales tied the knot in 1981

The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was a momentous occasion across the UK and beyond and the Queen's son ensured the world knew its significance by partaking in a grand medieval gesture on the eve of the big day.

A chain of 101 beacons were lit up and down the country and Prince Charles torched the first one to commence the ceremony.

This tradition harks back to medieval times when bonfire chains were lit to alert the population of important news.

That wasn't even the most spectacular thing though, as a huge firework display followed, lighting up the skies over Hyde Park in London.

The Prince of Wales lit a beacon to celebrate the upcoming wedding

The massive display went down in history as it was the largest Britain had seen since 1749!

It was reported that by the time the impressive pyrotechnics were in full swing, Princess Diana was in fact tucked up in bed ahead of her wedding day.

The royal wedding was also marked with a firework display

The next day Lady Diana walked down the aisle in front of a congregation of 3,500 guests, while over 600,000 people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal bride and an estimated global TV audience of 750 million tuned in to see the nuptials.

Princess Diana dazzled in a dress created by British fashion designers, David and Elizabeth Emanuel. With its record-breaking 25-foot train and 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and pearl embellishments it went down in history and still to this day is one of the most talked about wedding dresses of all time.

Princess Diana's wedding dress is iconic

Sharing a little-known fact about the dress, David Emanual revealed to HELLO! that the Princess of Wales was moved when he revealed he had enlisted a jeweller to sew a tiny gold horseshoe into the dress for good luck.

Of the surprise gesture, David said: "We only told her on the wedding day. She didn't know about the horseshoe for good luck, she was very touched. She was traditional."

