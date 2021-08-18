5 most expensive celebrity weddings – and how to copy them for $23k Prince Charles and Princess Diana's nuptials could cost £110million today

From firework displays to designer dresses, it's fair to say that no expense is spared when it comes to a celebrity wedding. But which famous couples have splashed out the most?

SEE: 9 unseen royal wedding photos: From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie

Fireworks Kingdom has ranked the most expensive celebrity weddings from the past 40 years, based on the reported costs with inflation. It turns out that several royals actually take the top spots, including the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's nuptials and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding – both of which cost millions!

Take a look back at the most extravagant celeb weddings, according to the research, and find out how you can replicate their big days for much, much less.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time

1. Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The royals reportedly had the most expensive wedding

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding would supposedly have cost £110,694,500 today with expenses including security, a 225-pound cake, and a wedding dress fitted with a 25-foot train and 10,000 pearls.

2. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Coming in second place was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials, which would reportedly cost $48,359,034 or £35,459,020 with inflation, including the two bridal gowns worth £322,436.

MORE: Most popular royal wedding dresses: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

3. Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding day in 2011

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 was a lavish affair with a supposed price tag of $34million at the time. Ten years on, it would apparently cost $40,357,983 or £29,592,289.

4. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Ranking fourth, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' wedding would call for a budget of $11,869,995 or £8,703,615 today. Meanwhile, the reality TV star's second wedding to Kanye West was originally $2,800,000, which would be $3,167,622 (£2,322,643) today.

5. Coleen and Wayne Rooney

When Coleen and Wayne Rooney got married in 2008, it was thought to cost around $5million, and their nuptials would now be worth an estimated $9,386,727 or £6,822,419.

RELATED: Princess Diana and Prince Charles both made mistakes while reciting their wedding vows

Kim's wedding to Kris Humphries was ranked fourth most expensive

The top 20 also featured Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, whose 2018 ceremony would be $3,167,622 or £2,322,643 today; Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's $1million nuptials in 2000 would amass to $1,554,586 or £1,139,893; and coming in the last spot was David and Victoria Beckham, whose 1999 nuptials would increase in cost from $800,000 to $1,270,905, or £931,885.

READ: The REAL cost of being a wedding guest - and how to save money

If you're looking for celebrity-approved wedding features, Fireworks Kingdom also found that you can have them all for as little as £23,983. This includes a tiara like Catherine Zeta-Jones, which apparently cost £337,486 but you could wear for £250, and a custom-made bridal dress like Kim Kardashian’s £402k Givenchy Haute Couture gown, which you could buy for between £1,600 and £6,000.

Here are the most popular celebrity wedding features, and the lowest amounts savvy brides and grooms could pay:

1. Designer bridal gown - £1,600

2. Champagne - £121 for a toast with 50 guests

3. Designer cake - £1,000

4. Additional bridal gown - £1,385

5. Live band - £1,000

6. Designer suit - £2,000

7. Fireworks - £649

8. Designer flowers - £1,500

9. Destination wedding - £7,500

10. Tiara - £250

11. String quartet - £650

12. Long veil/train - £327

13. Castle venue - £6,000

MORE: 10 most expensive celeb wedding dresses: Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.