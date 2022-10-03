Why Strictly's Kaye Adams never married 'unconventional' partner Ian

Loose Women star Kaye Adams previously admitted she "wouldn't say no" if her partner Ian Campbell proposed – so why have the pair never decided to walk down the aisle?

The TV star and the tennis coach met almost 30 years ago, but they were in no hurry to "settle down" and get engaged or start a family. Speaking of the start of her relationship with her "unconventional" partner, Kaye explained to The Mirror: "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down.

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.

"If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn't say no!" she joked. However, she explained that she's "very happy" with their relationship and doesn't feel the need to exchange vows to prove their commitment.

The couple share two children

After an eight-year relationship, Kaye and Ian began a family together and they now share children Charley, 20, and Bonnie, 15. "The huge decision for Ian and I was to have children and I guess that was our equivalent of getting married," the TV star added.

"That represents our commitment to each other. We would never have had children if we weren't going to stay together and getting married isn't something that needs to happen for our relationship."

Kaye appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Kai Widdrington

Ian was likely one of the many people cheering on Kaye as she took part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022 with professional dancer Kai Widdrington. After she was the first celebrity to exit the show on Sunday, Kaye opened up about her "short journey" and thanked Kai for his support.

"While right now I'm kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from," she wrote.

Kaye added of Kai: "You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I'm just sorry we didn't get to dance together longer."

