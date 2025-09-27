ITV star makes huge gesture after Sarah Ferguson’s ‘inexcusable’ email to Epstein

Natalie Dormer, the star of the upcoming ITV drama, The Lady, has made two significant gestures this week, in light of the revelation that Sarah Ferguson sent an apology email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, with whom her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has previously been connected. The 43-year-old actress, also known for her roles in Game of Thrones and The Tudors, is set to play Sarah in the new ITV series, which follows former royal dresser Jane Andrews (played by The Dumping Ground star Mia McKenna-Bruce), who was convicted of murder.

Following the news about the Sarah, Natalie has revealed that she will not promote The Lady and will donate her salary from the show to charities focused on child abuse. To Variety, she said: "When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script's Sarah Ferguson would require nuance."

© Getty Natalie Dormer is set to portray Sarah Ferguson in upcoming ITV drama The Lady

She continued: "People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy. Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project."

Natalie also revealed her decision to give her earnings from the series to a charity focused on undoing the damage that figures such as Jeffrey Epstein caused, saying: "In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (hosted by Barnardo's)."

The Elementary star also clarified that her decision is in no part a reflection on the production company behind the series, Left Bank, but solely a response to the actions of the 65-year-old, adding: "[Left Bank] are an extraordinary company to collaborate with and I'm grateful for the time we spent together."

The ITV crime drama, which has not yet received an initial release date, is set to enter its promotional cycle soon. As of now, there has been no statement from Left Bank or other members of the miniseries' cast and crew on Natalie's decision to refrain from promoting the show.

Sarah Ferguson's connection with Jeffrey Epstein

Earlier this week, Sarah was dropped by several of the charities for whom she serves as patron after it emerged that she sent a message to Jeffrey Epstein in April 2011, calling him a "supreme friend", very shortly after publicly disowning him in the media.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Earlier this week, it was revealed that Sarah Ferguson private apologised to Jeffrey Epstein

According to James Henderson, her spokesperson at the time, she sent the email after he threatened to "destroy" her family in what her spokesperson from the time called a "chilling call". The spokesperson told The Telegraph: "People don't understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call."

He continued: "It was a chilling call and I'm surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me. He said he would destroy the York family and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me. He wasn't shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty."

© Getty A mug shot of Jeffrey Epstein, taken in 2019

James concluded: "The pressure she was put under to protect her family must have been huge. I am sure there were legal actions. And this was long before the Duke's life had been ruined by his association with Epstein. It was 14 years ago and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her."

The email, in which she "humbly apologised" to Epstein, was sent weeks after she publicly made a statement apologising for accepting £15,000 from him, The Sun reports. Her spokesman said that it was sent "in the context of advice the Duchess was given to try to assuage Epstein and his threats".