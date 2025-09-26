Loose Women removed from ITV schedule in last-minute shake-up

Loose Women has been pulled from its regular Friday slot, following a last-minute shakeup from ITV. According to the broadcaster, the hit panel show, which typically airs at lunchtime, has been replaced by live coverage of the races at Newmarket. A one-off change, the races are expected to dominate ITV1 for three hours on Friday, after commencing at 1pm. Helming the coverage, Ed Chamberlin will take fans inside the BoyleSports-sponsored Rockfel Stakes, as well as supporting races, the Joel Stakes and the Princess Royal Stakes.

Part of a two-day event, Ed will also return on Saturday from 1.30pm-4pm to present further coverage of the Middle Park Stakes, the Cheveley Park Stakes and the Cambridgeshire Meeting, as well as racing at Haydock Park.

© Shutterstock Friday's Loose Women has been replaced by ITV's live racing coverage

When is Loose Women back on TV?

As for Loose Women, our favourite panellists are expected to return on Monday afternoon, with the next episode scheduled to air at 12:30pm. Prior to ITV's shakeup, fans last tuned in on Thursday afternoon, with Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Oti Mabuse and Judi Love on hand to discuss this week's headlines. In an emotional segment inspired by Wayne Rooney's recent remarks that his wife, Coleen, was forced to "manage" him during difficult times, Nadia reflected on her own relationship with her husband of 23 years, Mark Adderley. Both Mark and Nadia, who share daughters Maddy and Kiki, have spoken openly about his experiences with alcoholism and depression, noting how they've affected both their relationship and family dynamic.

© Photo: Getty Images Nadia Sawalha pictured with her husband Mark Adderley

Asked if Nadia felt that she had managed Mark in their marriage, the TV star said: "Yeah. I like to think more of supporting. I will do it as...Mark does have mental health issues, and I support him through that from a position of being so lucky that I don't go through that. So when he's very low, it can be very hard, but it's not as hard as what he's going through. So I will support him...I will...help him see pinholes of light when it's very dark," she continued.

Visibly tearful, Nadia added, "Sorry, I don't know why I just got overwhelmed then. Sorry. I just have so much, you know I do, empathy for those who struggle with their mental health. It's not just an easy swipe this or that. I am a rescuer, and when I met him, it took me a while to realise he had addiction problems. And him as well, he didn't know. I'd already seen his heart and soul and his beautiful brain and all those things. If you say managing or rescuing, there was no choice because I was already there with who he was."

As part of Thursday's show, the panellists also invited Strictly star Ore Oduba to join them. In another heartfelt conversation, Ore revealed that he will be running the London Marathon to honour his late sister Lola's legacy. Speaking about Lola, who identified as non-binary, Ore said: "'It used to be the thing that scared me the most - to run the London Marathon in honour of my sister, they loved running, they struggled and then became obsessed with it." Ore noted that the money raised will go to "Black people, queer people and women".

Loose Women will return to ITV1 on Monday, 29 September at 12.30pm.