Meet Coldwater star Eve Myles' famous husband and their 3 rarely-seen children

Eve Myles has been a regular fixture on our TV screens recently, thanks to her starring roles in the Paramount+ thriller, The Crow Girl, BBC One's The Guest and her latest project, ITV's Scotland-set thriller, Coldwater. The Welsh actress, 47, who hails from the small town of Ystradgynlais, boasts an impressive list of acting credits and is perhaps best known for her roles in the sci-fi series Torchwood and the Welsh drama Keeping Faith.

But how much do you know about Eve's life off-camera? Keep reading to find out all we know about the Broadchurch actor's life off-screen, including her famous husband, actor Bradley Freegard, who has shared the screen with his wife, and their home life in Cardiff with their three daughters.

© ITV Eve Myles stars as Rebecca in Coldwater

Who is Eve Myles' husband, Bradley Freegard?

Bradley Freegard, 48, is a Welsh actor from Pontypridd. He's perhaps best known for playing King Canute in the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, as well as for portraying Mei Huws in the Welsh language S4C series, Gwaith/Cartref. He's also held roles in Holby City, Torchwood and EastEnders.

© Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock Eve is married to fellow actor Bradley Freegard

While Eve and Bradley have been a couple for years, they've also played husband and wife on-screen in the hit drama series, Keeping Faith. Eve starred in the show, which ran from 2017 to 2021, as solicitor Faith Howells, while Bradley played her husband, Evan Howells.

© BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX Bradley (left) as Canute in Vikings Valhalla

How Eve met her husband, Bradley

Eve and Bradley have been married since 2013. The couple first met at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff. The pair tied the knot in a villa in Italy, with their first daughter, Matilda, the only guest in attendance. "It was heaven on earth," said the actress, who welcomed her second daughter the following year. "It was in the most beautiful villa, we sat on a big wedding table, with crystal chandeliers above us and we had our own waiter. Matilda was just happily running around," she told Wales Online.

© Photo: Rex The couple have been married since 2013

Opening up about their relationship in 2009, Bradley said of Eve: "I was attracted to her straight away, she's got a fantastic personality and similar sense of humour as me, so we just get on really well. We're both actors, this is our profession, it's just what we do. The real reason I think we've been together so long and through so much is because we were with each other before things really started taking off."

On whether the pair talk about work when they get home, Eve recently told The Telegraph that she tends to stay away from the subject. "God, no!" she said. "When I get home from work, all I want is a bath, a curry and a glass of wine!"

Eve and Bradley's family life

Eve and Bradley, who live in Cardiff, share three daughters, Matilda, 15, Siena, ten, and a three-year-old, whose name has not been shared publicly.

On being a mum to three girls, Eve recently told WalesOnline: "I'm a mother of three daughters, and it's a priority that each one of my daughters realise and grow into strong, independent, happy, kind, fulfilled women."

© Getty Eve is a mum to three daughters

Following the arrival of her second daughter, Siena, Eve said in 2014: "We're so thrilled... We didn't know whether we were having a boy or a girl, but either way it wouldn't have mattered at all as long as everything was okay."

The actress added, "Matilda was convinced it would be a little girl and came up with some very interesting names, including Jesus. But as we got married in Siena, we felt that if it was a little girl, we couldn't have named her anything else really."