Princess Eugenie and 'my Jack' share intimate moment in special wedding photo The royals have been married for four years

On her fourth wedding anniversary, Princess Eugenie reminisced about her special day with Jack Brookbank by posting an intimate black and white photo on Instagram.

The throwback photo showed a private moment between the royal, 32, and her husband, 36, as they shared a kiss in their wedding car following their ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Eugenie looked stunning in her Peter Pilotto wedding dress with long sleeves and a low back to show off her scoliosis scar, finished off with a £10 million diamond and emerald headpiece known as the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara borrowed from her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile, the groom, whom she affectionately described as "my Jack", had his back to the camera as he leaned in for the kiss dressed in a dapper suit, dutifully holding his bride's bouquet.

Eugenie marked her fourth wedding anniversary with Jack

"Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting," Eugenie captioned the photo, which was quickly met with sweet messages from her followers. Many couldn't believe so much time had passed since the royal wedding, with one writing: "Has it been 4 years? It feels like just yesterday, you were the most beautiful bride," and a second remarked: "Wow, 4 years went quick."

"@princesseugenie and Jack, a very happy anniversary, that four years have passed quickly," a third penned.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018 and exchanged vows on 12 October 2018 in front of celebrities and royals such as Robbie Williams, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The royal got married at St George's Chapel in 2018

Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice took on the role of maid of honour, and her bridal party also included Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Theodora Williams.

Following the ceremony, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter changed into her second wedding dress which was inspired by film star turned royal, Grace Kelly.

The Zac Posen design featured a structured bodice and flowing skirt with long sleeves, and it was made in a blush pink hue which the Royal Family's website said was inspired by the beauty of Windsor and the blush of an English rose.

"Mr Posen took his inspiration from the White Rose of York," the website added. In another subtle tribute to Eugenie's heritage, Zac ensured the White Rose of York was embroidered on both the shoulder and back which held together the cape.

