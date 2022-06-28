Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's strict wedding ban for A-list guests

Princess Eugenie, 32, is among many royals who imposed strict bans on her wedding day – but you'll never guess what she forbid at her nuptials with Jack Brooksbank, 36, in 2018.

While the Countess of Wessex wanted guests to follow specific outfit rules and the Duchess of Sussex opted for particular gifts, Eugenie and Jack were reportedly very keen on protecting the environment. "My whole house is anti-plastic now, and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well," Eugenie told British Vogue ahead of her big day.

This meant that the Queen's granddaughter made her wedding plastic-free, including banning guests from throwing confetti as the newlyweds exited St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle since some variations are not biodegradable. Of course, there are many more environmentally-friendly confetti alternatives available today, including dried flowers and ribbons.

After saying 'I do' in her Peter Pilotto bridal gown, Eugenie changed into a Zac Posen blush dress and headed to her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home Royal Lodge in Windsor for her evening reception with the likes of Demi Moore, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams.

The royals chose a plastic-free wedding

Not many photos were taken inside the celebrations, but it's likely that they continued their plastic ban in the evening with no straws, borrowed glasses and food made with little or no packaging.

"It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters," she said during the candid chat alongside sister Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie and Jack were not pictured with confetti

Beatrice was also an eco-conscious bride when she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple tied the knot in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, and the royal chose to ditch tradition and wear a second-hand wedding dress which was on loan from Her Majesty.

The vintage Norman Hartnell gown was altered to add puff sleeves, and Beatrice paired it with Valentino heels that she recycled from Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011, and a stunning diamond fringe tiara from the Queen's archive.

