Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018, and a previous interview reveals exactly how she felt in the run-up to the big day.

"I'm not stressed at all," she told British Vogue in September 2018, one month before she walked down the aisle.

She went on to explain the pressures that come with a royal wedding, and how she overcame them. "It's nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect," she said. "But then you realise that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

"There's a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, which I'm paraphrasing, that 'No one will remember what you said but they'll remember how you made them feel'. It's about how we feel, but also how our family and friends feel. I want it to be beautiful and fun and to bring out our personalities as much as possible."

800 guests attended Eugenie and Jack's wedding ceremony

It's unsurprising that Eugenie felt anxious about the ceremony. It was watched by approximately three million people when it was broadcast on ITV's This Morning, while an estimated 800 guests attended the nuptials in person.

Eugenie and Jack also invited 1,200 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the couple shared their vows inside of St George's Chapel, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also got married in May of the same year.

Nonetheless, Eugenie's positive mindset paid dividends, as her wedding turned out to be the "greatest day" of her life. On their first anniversary, Eugenie shared a video from the day and wrote, "This was the greatest day of my life… forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!"

The clip showed everything from Eugenie's stunning bridal gown, to the wedding guests enjoying themselves at the evening reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

