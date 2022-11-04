9 sneaky wedding venue costs that can easily derail your budget HELLO!s latest UKAWP column is here to help

Choosing which venue to host your wedding is a big decision and takes careful consideration before signing on the dotted line – after all, the venue and catering account for approximately 40-50 per cent of your total budget.

There are many factors to consider when choosing a venue: Will your ceremony be hosted on site? Will the same room be used for the ceremony, wedding breakfast and evening? Is there a cost associated with getting the room ready each time? If you're looking for answers, keep scrolling to see our money-saving column with UK Alliance of Wedding Planners (UKAWP) elite member Sian Belton of Busy Brides. Avoid potential additional costs with these budget considerations…

1. Guest count

You really need to know your headcount before you start looking at your venue. If a venue has a great package that caters for 75 guests, you may find that each additional guest can be really quite expensive. Don't consider packages until you know your headcount and what the additional £pp is to ensure you keep to budget.

Likewise, if your venue has a minimum guest number and you go below this, you will still need to pay the difference. For example, if their minimum guest count is 100 but you have 90 guests you will need to pay for 10 non-existent guests and associated costs!

2. Table wine

You need accurate estimations for drinks

Consider whether half a bottle of wine per person is an accurate estimate for your guests. And what happens if guests drink less? Will you still be charged? Can opened bottles be redistributed amongst the evening reception? Or will a refund be given?

It can be a big huge expense if bottles are left unopened.

3. Late licences

Whilst a venue will say that it opens until 1-2 am, you will usually find that they close (as many do) at standard midnight, which means the music and bar close at 11.30 pm.

If you want to party later than midnight, you are likely to find there is an additional charge per hour from the venue and suppliers.

4. Approved suppliers

If you notice a venue has a recommended supplier list, this doesn't necessarily mean they are the best suppliers for you. In most cases, approved suppliers have to pay a fee or commission to be on a venues list.

So you may find your venue is not only charging you for your venue hire fee and catering costs, but also receiving commissions back on every supplier you use from their list. By doing your own research and finding them independently, you could get suppliers perfect for your wedding that will likely be cheaper.

If you are hiring a dry hire venue that has a list of caterers, but you want to use someone else, you may have to pay a surcharge of £1-2k. Again compare prices of recommended caterers with others you find yourselves to check you are getting a fair price for the food and service provided.

5. Wedding cake

Costs can easily double when it comes to cake-cutting services

Some venues will charge you for a cake-cutting service. If your venue charges £6 per slice, it can turn your £600 cake into a £1,200 cake. Ask the questions upfront so you can decide to opt for a fake cake or just have a beautiful alternative cupcake or macaroon tower – no cutting required!

6. Linen

Who is providing the linen? If your caterers are providing the linen and they finish before your wedding ends, they may charge you to return the next day for collection, or worse, they may remove them from the tables before your big day has finished – not a good look for your wedding, is it?

7. Favours

Alcoholic wedding favours! These seem like a great idea and there are so many lovely ideas around them, but make sure that your venue won't be looking to charge you with a corkage fee before you purchase, as it could prove costly.

8. Confetti

Make sure you ask your venue upfront if they allow confetti and, if so, the exact type as you need to conform to their rules. Some venues will charge to vacuum up the confetti and some I've known to charge £400, which is very steep!

9. Early access and clear down

Consider charges for wedding linen and set up or tear down

Some venues will charge extra for suppliers to set up or tear down after a wedding as this is outside the contracted "hire period."

I appreciate that this is a little overwhelming and it is sadly not an exhaustive list of stealth costs, but it's better to be prepared from the beginning. Creating a realistic budget from the outset and having an understanding of potential costs before you visit shortlisted venues will help you immensely.

And if you need further support, why not hire a Wedding Planner who will know how to avoid extra costs on your budget ensuring you are spending it wisely?

Check out UKAWP Member Sian Belton of Busy Brides or follow her on Instagram @busybridesweddingplanners for all your wedding planner needs.

