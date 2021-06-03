8 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding wine

From the romantic vows to the all-important confetti shot, there are a lot of things to get just right on your wedding day, and the wine is one of them! Whether you are just paying for your guests to toast during the speeches or you are planning a full-on free bar, here are the mistakes not to make when selecting your wedding wine…

MORE: How to rent your entire wedding day: from décor to dresses

Don't buy without trying yourself

As if you'd need any excuses to embark on a wine tasting session, but in the lead up to your wedding, it is a must. Of course, you can't please everyone, but choosing wine that you like will get you off to a good start.

Your guests will need a nice glass of fizz to toast with

Don't forget to shop seasonally

If you're planning a winter wedding,you may lean more towards rich champagnes and full-bodied reds, but summer nuptials will perhaps call for rosé. Don’t let this rule guide you exclusively, but definitely switch up your quantities depending on the time of year.

La Pergola Rosé, £6.99, Aldi

MORE: Wedding-worthy face masks you need to see

REVEALED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's favourite alcoholic drinks

Don't underestimate quantities

When it comes to wine, it is always better to have too much than not enough. You can do handy wine calculators to predict how many bottles you will need, but we would always recommend ordering a few more for the festivities.

Don't plump for one type of wine

From a family of winemakers, Amy Duckett started her own sparkling wine, Doe Eyed Queen, and so she knows all about choosing the best tipples. Amy suggests "selecting different wines for each part of your day". She adds: “You want the wine to perfectly fit each moment of your wedding so select different wines for different parts of the event, you may choose a special wine with friends as you prepare in the morning, maybe an elegant English sparkling at the wedding reception immediately after the marriage and then move on to a delicate rosé as the wedding garden party begins.”

Vintage English sparkling wine, £35, Doe Eyed Queen

Don't forget to consider the food

If you are serving wine with your wedding breakfast, it is best to consider what goes well with your selected dishes. Amy advises: "Once you have decided the canapés and food that you will be serving at your wedding make sure you talk to someone who knows about wine so that they can advise you on which wines will compliment your food choices, it is amazing how certain foods can really bring out unique flavours and notes in the wine when paired correctly. A fresh English rosé with strawberries & meringue, or perhaps an Eton Mess, is a perfect way to end a perfect meal."

Don't go for something too unusual

Amy points out that you will need to "choose wines that all your guests will enjoy from your best friend at school to your father-in-law" so they need to be well balanced. Now is not the time to be trying something that's an acquired taste, so always plump for crowd-pleasing types.

Don't get caught out by corkage fees

When you book your dream venue, make sure you check the small print to see whether you will incur a corkage fee if you want to bring your own wine supply into the venue. Sometimes it is worth paying this charge if you happen to get a wholesale bargain or have your sights set on something specific.

Italian Virgin Wines crate 12 bottles, £95.32, Amazon

Don't buy in small batches

Buying in bulk when it comes to wedding supplies is always going to be the most cost effective option. Make a big list of everything you require and try and get it all from one wine supplier to keep to your budget. The cheaper it is, the more you can buy and that deserves a toast!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.