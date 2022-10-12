12 dapper men's wedding suits: Blue, black, cream & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lots of emphasis is put on the bride finding her dream wedding dress, but it's just as important to make sure the groom feels smart on his big day.

MORE: I struggled to find a wedding dress – here's why I went custom-made

And there are a surprising number of decisions that have to be made when it comes to the colour, cut and style of your wedding suit. Do you want pinstripes? A tuxedo? Or a three-piece suit?

Loading the player...

WATCH: What would you do if you received an engagement ring you hated?

Whether you want a classic black suit, a touch of luxurious velvet or a light and bright cream summer ensemble, we've rounded up the best groom's suits for every season and every budget. Happy shopping!

Black groom's suits we love

Starting with a classic black suit, this is the kind of style that's worth investing in for future use. And we love that this Marks & Spencer design has Supercrease™ technology so you don't have to worry about creases on the way to the ceremony.

Tuxedo suit, £99, Marks & Spencer

Smarten it up a notch in a chic velvet blazer with a satin trim – it screams glam evening weddings.

Velvet blazer, £298, Reiss

SHOP: 10 multiway bridesmaid dresses your bridal party can't disagree on

READ: 15 best green bridesmaid dresses for every wedding season: From sage to floral

Blue groom's suits we love

A softer take on the black suit, which some find harsh for a wedding, try this blue tailored ensemble made from comfortable wool stretch.

Blue tailored suit, £330, Calvin Klein

Make a statement in this vibrant premium wool and mohair-blend three-piece suit.

Blue three-piece suit, £1,215, Paul Smith

Cream groom's suits we love

Keep cool in a linen mix cream suit with a flattering skinny fit.

Linen cream suit, £155, ASOS

You can't go wrong with a neutral colourway, and this Donegal-style tweed suit with characterful flecks is sure to make you feel stylish.

Tweed stone suit, £309, Moss Bros

For those who don't want to invest in a three-piece suit, take a look at this regular fit cotton blend ensemble, that can be re-worn as separates.

Cotton blend suit, £245, Ted Baker

Grey groom's suits we love

With a skinny fit and smart pale grey colour, this would make the perfect wedding suit – and it's on sale.

Slim fit grey wedding suit, £112.50, Burton London

The perfect blend of formal and comfortable, this tapered design features a two-button fastening and notch lapels.

Tailored grey wedding suit, £188, Suit Direct

SHOP: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

SEE: 12 celebrity brides who wowed in unforgettable short wedding dresses

Pinstripe groom's suits we love

Who said a groom's suit has to be boring? Add some detail with a pinstripe like this double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana style

Black pinstripe suit, £1,800, Dolce & Gabbana

A contemporary spin on the timeless large pinstripe, this blue and tan suit is ideal for the modern groom.

Tan pinstripe suit, £340, Tommy Hilfiger

This Gucci suit with horsebit pinstripes is sure to steal the show!

Gucci horsebit-pinstriped suit, £2,340, Matches Fashion

SHOP NOW

READ: 20 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.