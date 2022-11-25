Who is USA player Walker Zimmerman's wife? All you need to know The World Cup soccer player has been married since 2016

Walker Zimmerman is preparing for a massive match on Friday as the United States will take on England in the 2022 World Cup.

One person who is sure to be cheering him on from the sidelines is his doting wife Sally Tucker, whose first meeting with her husband was described by him as "destiny". But what do we know about Walker's supportive spouse? Keep reading to find out…

Who is Walker Zimmerman's wife, Sally Tucker?

Walker Zimmerman is married to his college sweetheart Sally Tucker. Sally works for a beauty brand named Beauty Counter and met Walker when they were both students at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

Walker and Sally met in college

How did Walker Zimmerman meet his wife, Sally Tucker?

In a letter he wrote for The Players Tribune, titled Letter to my Younger Self, Walker spoke of his first meeting with Sally, who he called the "love of my life".

"The first time you see Sally will be during freshman orientation. She'll walk right by your table at the dining hall, and it'll be like a scene from a movie," he wrote.

Walker and Sally share one child

"The only problem: You're not the main character in the movie. You're the goofy sidekick. The soccer guy with the silly headband and the corny jokes."

Walker revealed that it took over a month before he was finally introduced to his future wife by a mutual friend. "He'll take you over to her dorm room to say hi, and she will be G Chatting with her ex-boyfriend back home when you guys show up," he said.

"As soon as you walk in … she's going to shut her laptop. The rest is history."

When did Walker Zimmerman and Sally Tucker get married?

Walker and Sally married on NYE

Walker and Sally married on New Year's Eve in 2016 but not much is known about their special day.

In the same letter for The Player's Tribune, Walker said of their wedding: "Sally is going to take your hand in marriage. She'll become your wife. New Year's Eve 2016. What a magical night. Destiny."

Do Walker Zimmerman and Sally Tucker have children?

Walker and Sally welcomed their son in 2021

Walker and Sally welcomed a baby boy on June 22, 2021.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of the family of three in the hospital, Walker wrote: "Tucker James Zimmerman. June 22, 2021. 3:52pm, 4.3lb, 17.5 inches.

"You couldn't be luckier with the mama God chose for you. We are so in love with you and can't wait to bring you home."

