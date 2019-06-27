England Lionesses captain Steph Houghton celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Stephen Darby The footballer captained the Lionesses this weekend

As captain of England’s Lionesses in the World Cup, Steph Houghton had plenty to celebrate this weekend as she saw her team through to the tournament’s quarter finals. However, despite sustaining an injury in the first play-off against Cameroon on Sunday, the Manchester City professional had plenty of reasons to smile, as she celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

Steph married fellow footballer, former Bolton Wanderers defender Stephen Darby on 21 June 2018 and commemorated the big day a year later with an adorable photo set on Instagram. "Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing husband and my best friend," the 31 year old wrote. "There are not enough words to say how special you are! You make me the proudest wife every single day... I love you Ste."

Steph Houghton celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary with her husband Stephen

In photos from their wedding, which the bride called “the best day ever”, Steph and Stephen are seen beaming surrounded by family and friends. Steph, who has played for her national team more than 100 times, wore her blonde hair up and a stunning stunning plunging dress with a long white train.

The football-playing power couple have displayed extraordinary strength in the last year, after Stephen was forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with degenerative brain condition Motor Neurone Disease. ‘It’s obviously been a really, really tough year on a personal level,” she told the Mail on Sunday.

She continued: “My focus is the World Cup now and fingers crossed it never ever gets to the moment where I have to step away. He wants me to go. He says, ‘Get out of the house!’ He’s my priority. But at the moment, everything is great. He’s as good as ever.”

