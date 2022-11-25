NCIS: Hawai'i's Tori Anderson rocks exotic bridal dress in rare Caribbean wedding photo

Tori Anderson, known for her role as NCIS: Hawai'i's Kate Whistler, is one of many celebrities who keeps much of her private life off social media.

It's lucky, then, that her husband Mitch Myers shared a rare glimpse inside their wedding day in 2018. The couple met in 2010 and tied the knot in the Caribbean, and Tori's wedding dress may surprise you. Ditching the traditional ivory white colour, the actress embraced her exotic beachside venue and opted for a romantic champagne gown overlaid with embroidered lace with a sheer back and an embellished belt.

The fitted mermaid silhouette was evident in the stunning sunset photo which saw Mitch – dressed in a dapper three-piece blue suit – kiss his new bride's forehead against the backdrop of the dusky pink sky. Tori finished off her look by wearing her blonde hair in an intricate updo and adding drop earrings.

Next to the snap, which he shared to mark her birthday in December 2018, Mitch wrote: "It’s been a heck of a year, baby! From getting married in the Caribbean to a cross continent move, I couldn’t have asked for a better person to shake it up with!

"I’ve been so fortunate to stand by your side for the past 8 years and see you grow into the incredible, inspiring, and brilliant woman that you are today. I love you so much and I can’t wait to see where our lives take us next. Happy Birthday my sweet sugs.. here’s to so so so many more!"

Tori quickly commented: "I love you, you incredible man," while their followers gushed over the romantic photo. "Movie star photo! Breathtaking!" remarked one, and another quipped: "Breathtaking, happy birthday Tori."

Mitch then added a series of photos of their wedding reception, where he performed a choreographed dance with his groomsmen while Tori watched on. He explained: "When your bride-to-be asks you and your groomsmen for a wedding dance, you give her one hell of a wedding dance!

"Thanks to these handsome gents for stepping up and rehearsing this hip-centric piece in a closet sized yoga studio, a rooftop tennis court in the blistering sun, as well as the lobby of a convention centre to the bewildered catcalls of rowdy Mexican janitors."

Tori has since shared a snap of her hitting the dance floor with her mother, and a brief glimpse of her holding hands with Mitch following their wedding ceremony.

