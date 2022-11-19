Al Roker's concerning health battle – all we know The Today star has been missing from the studios

Al Roker has had his loyal fanbase questioning his recent absence from Today, with many raising concerns for his well-being.

On Friday, the beloved weatherman and anchor finally answered their queries and revealed that his time off from the NBC show has sadly not been due to him enjoying a sunny vacation, but instead he has been confined to the hospital with blood clots.

Where is Al Roker?

Al has been absent from Today for the last two weeks and has been keeping a low profile on social media during his time off.

However, he has made several appearances via pre-recorded video segments. He also shared a message on Instagram recently, announcing his new show with Dylan Dreyer, but his post was flooded with messages from concerned fans.

"Hope you are doing well Al and are just on vacation," one wrote, while another replied: "Hope you are okay Al, hurry back to the Today Show."

What is wrong with Al Roker?

Al revealed his whereabouts on Instagram on Friday morning, admitting that he has been in the hospital receiving treatment for blood clots. The 68-year-old explained that the clot traveled from his leg to his lungs which forced him to be hospitalized.

"So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," he wrote alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

Al's family are supporting the star

Thankfully, Al is receiving the best possible care and reassured his followers that he is on his way to making a full recovery.

He added: "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

Is Al Roker still in hospital?

While Al didn't mention if he has been discharged from the hospital, his wife Deborah Roberts alluded that he has still not returned to the family home.

Commenting on her husband's post, she replied: "So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly sweet Al and can't wait to get you home."

Al's wife Deborah can't wait for him to return home

It's not surprising that Al would still be in the hospital considering blood clots can be life-threatening.

According to the Mayo Clinic, blood clots that travel from the legs to the lungs are known as a pulmonary embolism, which is a "blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs" that can block blood flow.

Al's latest health battle comes after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. Although his doctor told him that was "bad news", he admitted that the good news was that they had caught it early.

Al's Today co-stars wished him a speedy recovery

"Your mind hears cancer, and it goes to the next level," he said. "My doctor closed the door and he said, 'I always like to have these meetings face to face,' and it was my first like, 'Oh, wait, what does that mean?'"

Al had surgery in November 2020, and in January 2021 he received the good news that his cancer was "considered undetectable".

