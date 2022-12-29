Royal wedding set for 2023! Luxembourg's Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory to tie the knot The couple confirmed their wedding date

Wedding bells are set to chime in 2023 as a royal wedding is on the cards for the Luxembourg royal family. On Thursday, the Grand Ducal Court announced that Princess Alexandra will tie the knot with her beau Mr. Nicolas Bagory in April next year.

The couple will first officiate their marriage in a civil ceremony that will take place on 22 April 2023 at the City of Luxembourg Town Hall. Their religious wedding will be on 29 April at Saint Trophyme church in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, France. The Luxembourg royals will have a civil ceremony before their religious wedding.

In some countries, the government does not consider a religious wedding alone as legally binding - with a marriage certificate only being signed as part of a civil ceremony.

A statement on the official webpage for the Luxembourg monarchy read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great joy of announcing the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Monsieur Nicolas Bagory.

Photographer Sophie Margue captured the royal couple following their engagement

Princess Alexandra, sixth in line to the Luxembourg throne, is an active working member of the royal family and a professional linguist. Her fiancé Nicolas grew up in Brittany, going on to study political science and classics. He now works on the creation of social and cultural projects.

The Grand Ducal Court added: "The two families join in the happiness of the engaged couple by surrounding them with their affection."

Princess Alexandra and Nicolas won't be the only royal couple to tie the knot in a civil ceremony. King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla wed on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, followed by a Church of England Service of Prayer and Dedication at St George's Chapel.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony

The Queen Consort was quite the unconventional bride at the time, looking effortlessly elegant in a Philip Treacy hat and blue silk Robinson Valentine dress with a hand-painted ikat design, hand-embroidered with gold threadwork.

