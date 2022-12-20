Meghan Markle's bridesmaid Princess Charlotte's meaningful royal wedding shoes revealed

Like every royal bride, the Duchess of Sussex had an adorable bridal party, including her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales' daughter Princess Charlotte.

But with all eyes on Meghan's wedding dress – an elegant bateau neck Givenchy gown – not many people noticed the smaller details of her bridesmaids' outfits. Charlotte, alongside the likes of Harry's goddaughter Florence van Cutsem and Jessica Mulroney's daughter Ivy, wore puff-sleeve white dresses with silk ribbons and pleated skirts designed by Clare Waight Keller, who was also responsible for Meghan's dress.

WATCH: Meghan poses with royal children in new wedding picture in Netflix documentary

Loading the player...

Alongside the "timeless" dresses, Buckingham Palace also released details of Meghan's bridesmaids' sentimental shoes. "The Bridesmaids are wearing white leather Aquazurra shoes; each pair is monogrammed with the Bridesmaids initials, and the wedding date. The shoes are a gift from Ms. Markle to the young ladies as a keepsake of the special day," the statement read. How thoughtful!

Aquazurra was a popular brand at the 2018 royal wedding since Meghan and mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland also opted to wear shoes from the designer.

FIND OUT: Why do royal bridesmaids wear white?

Princess Charlotte was pictured pulling a funny pose in her Aquazurra shoes

After stepping out at St George's Chapel in classic court shoes that were said to be "based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin", the bride changed her different footwear for the evening reception.

The Duchess donned a Stella McCartney halterneck gown paired with bespoke Aquazzurra heels that featured a pale blue sole to complement her other 'something blue' – an aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex's second bridal shoes were also from the same brand

Aquazurra Founder and Creative Director Edgardo Osorio previously shared his delight at the fact that Meghan's wedding shoes are not the only pair she owns from his brand. "Meghan likes strappy, sophisticated, sexy shoes, which is very much our style. Her look tends to be elegant, simple and sleek, and she always accentuates with a beautiful pair of shoes," he told The Sun.

"In the picture of her shoe wardrobe, I counted at least six of our pairs — including the £420 'Matilde' suede stilettos, the £600 'Amazon' sandals and the £490 'Wild Thing' fringed sandals. It's wonderful she enjoys wearing them."

UP NEXT: Prince William's ex Rose Farquhar looks regal in waist-defining wedding dress – photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.