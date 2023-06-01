Where Robin Williams' wife Susan Schneider is now nine years after actor's tragic death

He was one of the most adored comedians and actors of his generation, so when Robin Williams died by suicide aged 63 in 2014, fans were heartbroken. The world mourned the loss of Robin who was considered a hugely talented and kind-hearted individual, but it was, of course, his family who bore the brunt of his loss.

Robin married fine artist and designer, Susan Schneider Williams, in 2011 after meeting at an Apple store a few years earlier. When the Good Will Hunting actor passed away, his widow Susan has been vocal about how her late husband was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia and even put out a documentary, Robin's Wish, detailing the last days of Robin's life.

WATCH: The world mourned the loss of Robin Williams in 2014

Find out more about where Susan Schneider Williams is now below.

Where is Robin Williams' widow, Susan Schneider Williams now?

Susan Schneider Williams has remained passionate about raising awareness for the condition her late husband suffered from. As well as working as a fine artist, Susan is an advocate and often speaks at events about Lewy Body Dementia. Although the actor's cause of death was ruled a suicide, an autopsy revealed that he had been suffering from the condition, something the couple had suspected but had not formally been told.

© Kevork Djansezian Susan Schneider and Robin Williams at the Oscars in 2007

On her website, Susan details the devastating journey she and Robin faced before his death. The graphic designer turned artist explained that she and Robin and been "chasing symptoms" for nearly a year but with minimal gain. The actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but the husband and wife believed there was more to the story.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2021, Susan said: "The doctors said to me after the autopsy: 'Are you surprised that your husband had Lewy bodies throughout his entire brain and brain stem?' I didn't even know what Lewy bodies were, but I said: 'No, I'm not surprised.' The fact that something had infiltrated every part of my husband's brain? That made perfect sense."

© Jason Merritt Susan Schneider and Robin Williams married in 2011

In 2021, Susan worked on a documentary, Robin's Wish: A Genius Mind, The Untold Story, which centered on Robin's final years and his experience with LBD.

In 2016, two years after Robin's death, Susan also wrote an editorial paper titled The Terrorist Inside My Husband's Brain for the American Academy of Neurology's publication, Neurology, which has since been used as education material in some psychology and neurology courses around the world.

© Michael Tran Robin with his daughter, Zelda, in 2009

What else is there to know about Robin Williams' wife and family history?

Susan graduated from the California College of the Arts and worked as a graphic designer for 25 years. In recent, years, however, she's turned her hand to fine art, following her passion for painting.

Susan had two sons from a previous relationship, while Robin shared three children from his previous two marriages.

© Kevin Mazur Robin with his son, Zachary Pym Williams, in 2012

Robin married his first wife, Valerie Velardi, in 1978 but divorced in 1988. During their marriage, they welcomed Zachary Pym Williams, who was born in 1983.

Robin's second wife was Marsha Graces who he married in 1989, and together they welcomed two children: Zelda Rae Williams (born in 1989) and Cody Alan Williams (born in 1991). In March 2008, Marsha filed for divorce from Robin citing irreconcilable differences.

