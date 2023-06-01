Inside Al Pacino, 83, Noor Alfallah’s relationship and their 54-year age-gap

At 83, Al Pacino has proven that love knows no bounds, even in Hollywood's glitz and glamour. Headlines burst when the Scarface icon announced he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 54 years his junior.

Noor's pregnancy was confirmed by Al’s reps in May 2023, and the mom-to-be was already eight months along. This upcoming bundle of joy marks the fourth child for the Devil's Advocate star, who shares his eldest daughter Julie Marie with Jan Tarrant, born in 1989, and twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with Beverly D’Angelo, born in 2001.

Though Al and Noor's age gap is sizable, both individuals are no strangers to relationships with significant age differences. Before their romantic bond made headlines in April 2022, following a cozy dinner at a Los Angeles eatery, the "Godfather" actor's love life was well-documented, featuring relationships with several renowned actresses.

© SMXRF/Star Max Noor Alfallah is expecting a baby with Al Pacino

Most notable was his relationship with Meital Dohan, whom he dated from 2018 to 2020. Interestingly, it was the age gap that caused the Israeli star to end the romance.

Discussing their relationship in Israel's LaIsha magazine in 2020, Meital said: “It’s hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it, but now he is already an elderly man, to be honest. So even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

© Frazer Harrison Al Pacino and Meital Dohan

On her end, Noor had been linked to Mick Jagger, who is 51 years her senior, and billionaires like Nicolas Berggruen. She was also rumored to have dated Clint Eastwood, but swiftly refuted these speculations.

Al and Noor officially declared their relationship to the world in April 2023, a year after their intriguing dinner at L.A.'s Felix Trattoria.

The beautiful film producer posted a rare picture with the "Irishman" actor on her Instagram. Accompanying the image, she wrote, “My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!”

© Michael Kovac Noor Alfallah and Nicolas Berggruen

It's not just love that bonds the pair; they also share a professional camaraderie. A new project named "Billy Knight" was announced in September 2022, featuring the Scent of a Woman actor alongside Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Space Force actress Diana Silvers. Noor is set to serve as an executive producer for this promising picture.

