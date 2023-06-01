John Travolta says he's 'really happy' as he shares heartwarming message with fans

The actor has had a tough few of years since his wife Kelly Preston died in 2020

John Travolta delighted fans when he shared a sweet update with them on Instagram confessing he's "really happy".

The Saturday Night Fever actor was brought great joy by attending a Shania Twain concert where he bumped into some familiar faces. In a post on social media, he wrote: "It made me really happy to visit with Shania, her family, Tom & Rita."

He shared a photo of them all together and a clip from the concert. Fans commented: "What an awesome night for all of you," and, "lovely to see your smiling face," while others commented that it was great to witness him so happy.

WATCH: John Travolta shares footage of late wife Kelly Preston for Mother's Day

His joyful message comes after a tough Mother's Day last month during which John shared never-before-seen footage of his beloved late wife, Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in 2020.

MORE: Inside John Travolta's multi-million dollar home in Florida

MORE: John Travolta pays tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 60th birthday

The clip showed the mother of his children being surprised by a Mother's Day gift box at their family home.In the clip, which can be watched below, Kelly was seen beaming with joy as she opened up a box featuring a 'Mom' label, and admired the handmade gifts inside. In the caption, John, along with his children Ella, 23, and Benjamin, 12, shared an emotional message.

It read: "Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."Fans were quick to offer their support on what will be a difficult day for the family who lost Kelly at the age of 57. "I know you miss her, she was so beautiful," one penned, while another wrote: "Your heart and her heart will always be connected. Happy Mother's Day Kelly." A third added: "Pure beauty inside and out. Sending love to you and your family."

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

John and Kelly also shared firstborn son Jett, who tragically passed away from a seizure aged 16 in 2009. John has also been incredibly honest about their experience with grief, and how he has gone about navigating the heartbreaking times with his kids, especially Benjamin.

John and his children are cherishing all their time together

MORE: John Travolta's lookalike daughter Ella sparks major reaction from fans with heartfelt video

MORE: John Travolta pours his heart out about his family in emotional tribute

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'."

© ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT John lost his beloved wife Kelly to cancer in 2020

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added. "'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.