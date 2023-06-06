Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick get fans in hysterics after hilarious musical performance with a twist

In a bucolic twist on a Disney classic, couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recently regaled their fans with a farmland rendition of Kiss The Girl from The Little Mermaid.

The pair posted their epic performance on Instagram, creating quite a stir among their followers who simply couldn’t get enough.

Harmonizing melodiously to the tune of Kevin's guitar, the couple delivered their serenade amidst an ensemble of farm animals.

The menagerie of goats, a pony, an alpaca, and others chimed in with their characteristic sounds, creating a cacophony in the barn where they were all gathered.

Cleverly branding their shared endeavor as: “The Kiss The Girl remix you never knew you needed," both Kevin and Kyra echoed this sentiment on their respective Instagram accounts.

MORE: Kevin Bacon supported by fans as he receives major honor ahead of tour with his band The Bacon Brothers

With their barnyard backup choir lending a whimsical touch, the couple serenaded their audience: “Yes, you want her/ Look at her, you know you do/ Possible she wants you too/ Use your words, boy, and ask her/ If the time is right and the time is tonight/ Go on and kiss the girl.”

Fans showered the comment section with their appreciation for the couple's unique combination of melodic prowess and the endearing presence of their farm animals.

Actor Matthew Del Negro humorously remarked: "Great to see those goats jockey for the mic," adding: "All actors in your family!"

Kevin and Kyra have been married 35 years

Another Instagrammer evoked a nostalgic concert scenario: "If this was a concert I would be standing up holding a lighter and swaying along:" while another user expressed their affection for the barnyard choir and the couple, saying: "You guys are officially wonderful. Thanks for taking the time to post these encouraging snips of your life."

SEE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick give peek inside eye-watering LA home for special reason

Another follower succinctly encapsulated the couple's charisma, stating: "You two……the true essence of cool, woke, enlightened, aware, hip! May I add timeless & iconic."

This heartwarming, farm-style cover follows the heels of the new version of The Little Mermaid hitting the big screens. The song, originally sung by Sebastian the crab in the movie, is a persuasive melody to Prince Eric, coaxing him to kiss Ariel so she can reclaim her voice, which she traded for human legs.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra in 1988

Kevin and Kyra are no strangers to their unique musical performances. Their repertoire includes popular songs, such as their rendition of Miley Cyrus's Flowers last February. Famously, the duo has a penchant for singing amidst their goat companions.

Emphasizing the absence of their furry friends during the Flowers performance, Kyra quipped in a Twitter video: “We’re not with the goats, but we thought we’d try a goat song anyway.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.