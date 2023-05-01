Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick support each other in new affectionate photo - and fans' reactions are emotional

Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were full of love for each other on Sunday. The couple, who have been married 35 years, shared a sweet photo on social media showing their hands clasped tightly together – and fans have reacted emotionally.

The Footloose actor and his actress and director wife have regularly been posting on Instagram recently in order to show their support for various campaigns and causes. One of which is Kyra's own invention – an online community to try and tackle low mood over the weekends.

Kyra and Kevin's handholding photo was a part of her 'Sunday Saddies' posts this week. "Scientific Fact: Touching someone you love is an instant painkiller," The Closer actress wrote next to the photo of her and Kevin's affectionate moment. "Also a wonderful Sunday Saddies combatant," she finished.

Fans of the couple immediately took to the comments to agree with the 57-year-old's sentiment, and the stories which they shared were tear-jerking at times. "So true. A hug is an incredible fix as well. The human touch for someone in need can be lifesaving," wrote one.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram The couple's photo got fans talking

Another wrote of how she remembered taking a walk with her ailing father and how his taking her hand had taken her back to their time together when she was a young girl. "It was so out of nowhere and it took me back to when I was a little girl," said the fan.

"My dad died a month ago and your post brought back that sweet memory. Thank you for the reminder - be well and now I’m off to cry a little," she added.

Kyra's post seemed to bring out similar thoughts of the past for others too. "My grandparents held hands wherever they went…my hubby and I do the same!" wrote a third person on her post.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra have been married for almost 35 years

Ever the supportive husband, Kevin reposted his wife's Instagram post on his own Instagram story later on Sunday, sharing the love with his fans too.

Last week, the Space Oddity star supported Kyra as she launched her 'Sunday Saddies' campaign via social media. The 64-year-old A-lister showed his support by liking an Instagram reel in which she had posted earlier that day.

The Hollywood actor also supported the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star by celebrating some of the activities she does in order to fight her negative mood swings in a post of his own.

