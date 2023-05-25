Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's relationship timeline

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for over 35 years – and with every social media post and public appearance it seems their love is just getting stronger. Fans are in love with the Footloose and The Closer stars' sweet and ever-supportive relationship, which recently saw Kevin star in his wife's film Space Oddity.

But did you know the couple first met over 40 years ago? Join HELLO! as we explore the pair's enduring relationship over the years…

© Getty Images Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick promoting her film Space Oddity

When did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick first meet?

It may surprise fans of the A-list couple to learn that Kevin and Kyra first meeting happened when she was just a 12-year-old. Having attended a matinee of a play that the then 19-year-old Kevin was acting in, Kyra's brother encouraged her to go and tell him how much she'd enjoyed the performance, so she did.

© Getty Images The couple together at a premiere in 1987

However, the couple only truly met ten years later when they were both working on the 1987 PBS film adaptation of the play Lemon Sky. By this point, Kyra was – hilariously – far less enamored with her future husband. "He definitely wasn't my type," Kyra reminisced during a Redbook magazine interview in 2008. However, the two did eventually end up connecting and getting together following their time on the project.

Since meeting on set, the couple have starred in several more projects together such as Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy – the latter of which was a real family affair as it was produced and directed by Kevin and starred Kyra and their two children. The couple care a lot about supporting good causes, which fittingly links to one of their first appearances together as a couple – which was at an AIDS benefit revue in New York City in April 1987.

When did Kevin and Kyra get engaged?

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra in 1988

Kevin proposed to Kyra on Christmas Eve 1987. The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor revealed this story in an interview with PopEater (now Huffpost) in 2010: "I put the ring in the toe of the stocking… Shockingly, she said yes!" the 64-year-old said. But although the couple's love was strong, their engagement wasn't without its troubles. Several months after his proposal Kyra confessed she didn't like the ring. "We were lying in bed and I woke up and she [was] crying," Kevin told Kelly Clarkson on her show.

"I was like 'what's happening?' I wondered if she was breaking up with me," he continued, before adding: "She finally says 'I don't like the ring!'" The couple eventually patched up the awkward moment by returning the actor's original choice and replacing it with a different ring which Kyra still treasures to this day.

When did Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick get married?

The acting icons tied the knot on September 4, 1988, during a private ceremony. In her Redbook 2008 interview, Kyra admitted that in retrospect, the pair barely knew each other when they tied the knot, despite how close they felt.

"When I look back at our first four years... by that time we'd had our second kid, and I look back at those pictures and I think: 'Gosh, I didn't know him at all!' I loved him, but I didn't know him, and he probably didn't know me. But you grow together and learn more about each other," she revealed. And it's clear the couple made a success of this seeing how they remain married and very close to this day.

Are Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick still married?

WATCH: Kevin and Kyra celebrate their anniversary with an adorable duet

Yes, as discussed, Kevin and Kyra's relationship is beloved by fans as the sweet couple have been together now for over 35 years! When asked by Redbook about whether she could impart any secrets to the duo's marital success, the 57-year-old responded: "Everyone has marital struggles—I don't buy the 'Oh, it's so hard, actors being married…

"Marriage is hard for everyone," she continued, "So when we're on the red carpet and we get the 'How do you guys do it? No one can stay together,' I get really irritated. I don't think our relationship is more or less difficult; I just think you both make the commitment and you make it work."

© Getty Images The pair celebrating their love at the Golden Globes in 2018

Speaking about how the couple deal with the struggles of married life, Kyra told the same magazine in 2008: "We always knew that we were each other's 'one.' Both of us knew this was forever and we were going to work it out no matter what happens, so when we fight, it's not so scary.

"You can't be honest with someone if you think that they are going to leave," she explained: "It doesn't mean that sometimes I don't have bad dreams — which are terrible — but it's just a dream."

Do Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have children?

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their son Travis Bacon in 2017

Yes, Kevin and Kyra share two grown up children: Travis, 33, and Sosie, 31. The couple welcomed their son Travis on June 23, 1989 after less than a year of marriage, and then welcomed their daughter two and a half years later on March 15, 1992.

Both of Kevin and Kyra's children have followed their parents' examples and pursued careers within the entertainment industry. Travis is a musician, known for his work on the films Story of a Girl, Ghost Woman, and his mom's own film: Space Oddity. He is also a singer and programmer for the band Contracult Collective and a guitarist in the band Black Anvil. Sosie meanwhile is an actress who has starred in works such as Mare of Easttown, 13 Reasons Why, and most recently, Smile.

© Getty Images Kevin, Sosie and Kyra at a party in 2014

Speaking about their kids over the years, it's clear Kevin and Kyra have a lot of love for their life as parents. "My motherhood really defines me," Kyra told Drew Barrymore on her show in 2021. "I have my own career, my own life and I always have, but 'Mom' is my title," she continued: "It's the thing I think about in the morning, it's the thing I think about when I go to sleep." Meanwhile, Kevin told Vulture in 2013: "When I go home, I try to raise my children with honesty and integrity and teach them to take care of the world and of each other."

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick take a stand in viral TikTok video

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.