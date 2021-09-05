Kevin Bacon melts hearts with tribute to Kyra Sedgwick on their wedding anniversary The Footloose star has been married to his wife since 1988

Kevin Bacon had reason to celebrate this weekend as he marked a special occasion with his beloved wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

Taking to Instagram, the Footloose star shared an intimate black-and-white photo of the pair dancing in front of a pool table, alongside a heartfelt tribute on their wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood star wrote: "Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial. Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform incredible duet

Kyra was one of the first to respond to her husband's sweet words, simply writing: "Love you so," alongside a love heart emoji.

Famous friends also commented, with Chelsea Handler writing: "Love you guys," while Rosanna Arquette wrote: "Happy anniversary," alongside a series of clapping emojis.

Kevin Bacon paid a heartfelt tribute to wife Kyra Sedgwick on their anniversary

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

Kyra recently opened up about their marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

Recently, Kevin made a surprise revelation about his proposal when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April this year.

He admitted that his now-wife "broke down in tears" when he popped the question because she didn't like the ring. "I didn't tell friends or family, so I had to go out and find this ring by myself," he explained.

The celebrity couple with actress daughter Sosie

"I am not a jewellery guy, but I found this ring and I thought it was banging. I gave it to her, and she was touched and said 'I do'," he added.

"Then three months later we were lying in bed and I woke up and she's crying and I was like 'what's happening?' I wondered if she was breaking up with me. "She finally says 'I don't like the ring!'"

