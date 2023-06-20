Joan Collins, 90, wowed in a rule-breaking purple wedding dress to marry Percy Gibson, 58

When it comes to unconventional wedding dresses, few can pull off a look quite like Dame Joan Collins. The 90-year-old Hollywood icon ripped up the bridal rule book when she married her fifth husband, Percy Gibson, 58, in 2002, in a stunning lilac gown.

The actress, known for her extensive acting career in multiple movies and television shows, tied the knot with her long-time love in a ceremony at Claridge's Hotel in London on 17 February attended by a slew of fellow famous faces including Dame Shirley Bassey, Roger Moore and Rupert Everett.

Dame Joan marked their milestone anniversary back in 2022 sharing a gorgeous snap of the newlyweds cutting the cake after saying I Do. She wrote on Instagram at the time: "20 years ago today #ahubby and I tied the knot and have been happily married ever since."

The star's series of hashtags even gave a funny insight into what makes their marriage long-lasting, as she shared: "#togetherness" and "#seperatebathrooms," followed by a laughing-face emoji.

Joan married Percy while wearing a stunning lilac gown

The couple, who met in 2000 while Joan was acting in a play that Percy was producing in San Francisco, could be seen beaming in the photo as they cut into their four-tiered cake which was adorned with delicate flowers and foliage.

Joan's stunningly non-traditional gown was designed by Nolan Miller, who happened to be the costumier for Dynasty – the show which made Joan a television legend – and her matching lilac shoes were by Manolo Blahnik. The multiple award-winning actress completed her look with a lilac headpiece.

© Jeff Spicer Percy Gibson and Dame Joan Collins married in 2002

Percy is a theatre and film manager/producer and although they clearly have lots in common such as their involvement in showbiz, Joan marvelled at his individuality. "Percy is the most honorable man I've ever met," she told PEOPLE shortly after they tied the knot. "He's so much his own person and extremely secure in his own skin."

However, the husband and wife are not shy in clashing. She wrote in the Daily Mail in 2018: "I'm not a Stepford wife and he's an alpha-male Peruvian-Scot, so sometimes we clash but it doesn't last long and we are quick to say sorry."

© Instagram Joan and Percy are happily married

Opening up to HELLO! Magazine in 2015, Joan explained how happy she is as Percy's wife. "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last," she said. "Percy is wonderful, he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."

Percy, meanwhile, added further in the same interview: "People are entitled to their opinion but it's good to prove them wrong. I've certainly never been happier and I hope that I make Joan happy because she definitely deserves that."

© Getty The couple even renewed their vows in 2009

Joan has been married four times prior to her happy union with Percy. Her first husband was actor Maxwell Reed, whom she wed in 1952 but later divorced in 1956.

In 1963, she married her second husband Anthony Newley, with whom she welcomed two children Tara and Alexander, but the marriage didn't last. A few years later in 1972, she married her third husband, Ron Krass, and the pair had a daughter together.

© Getty Images Percy is Joan's fifth husband

Joan's fourth husband was singer Peter Holm. The couple married in Las Vegas in 1985 but divorced two years later.