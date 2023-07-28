Michelle Yeoh's surprising wedding photos after 19-year engagement leave fans confused

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh has been waiting a long time to marry her fiancé, Jean Todt – and after 6,992 days the couple finally said, 'I do'.

The Oscar winner, 60, and the ex-Ferrari CEO, 77, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Geneva on July 27 surrounded by a close group of friends and family – even Michelle's Best Actress Oscar made the guestlist!

© Instagram/Felipe Massa Michelle, Jean, and Felipe posed with her Best Actress Oscar

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star has yet to comment on the nuptials, but one of her guests, former Ferrari F1 driver, Felipe Massa, shared several photos from their special day on Instagram. However, one wedding photo left his followers very confused.

The first image featured a photo of the wedding program which included a throwback snap of Michelle and Jean alongside a brief outline of the couple's relationship history. It read: "We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES!"

Michelle and Jean's wedding program revealed their very long engagement

It concluded: "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Many of Felipe's followers had the same question after reading the program, which revealed that the newlyweds got engaged after less than two months of dating but didn't marry until almost 20 years later.

Michelle looked elegant in her first wedding outfit

"Wait, he proposed after only 1.5 months of dating? And they marry nearly 20 years after that," one commented. A second said: "A man proposes fast but took 20 years to make a woman his?" A third asked: "What took them so long to get married after being engaged for so long?" A fourth wrote: "They REALLY wanted to make sure so waited 20 years to get married."

The photos also revealed Michelle's two beautiful wedding outfits. One featured a silk white shirt which she teamed with a white tiered skirt that boasted feather detailing. Her second look was a nude-colored lace dress that featured a champagne-colored silk bodice with gold embellishment and a figure-hugging silhouette.

© Instagram/Felipe Massa Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt were engaged for 19 years

Michelle and Jean looked incredibly happy on their wedding day and sweetly embraced as they posed for a photo with the star's golden statuette in the foreground. The Brazilian racecar driver captioned the photos: "Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much."

When the couple first met in 2004, Jean described their encounter at a car event as "like a fairytale". He later revealed he learned how to send a text message so he could "woo" his future bride during their early relationship.

© Pierre Suu Michelle and Jean first met in 2004

"I don't use a computer. I don't know how to. My maximum is SMS. I wanted to communicate with my wife, in fact," he told the Daily Mail. "So, I spoke to [former Ferrari F1 driver] Michael Schumacher. We were together. He said, 'Send an SMS'. I said I don't know how to send one. So, he was the one who taught me."