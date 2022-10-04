Joan Collins and husband Percy Gibson arrive in style at HELLO! Inspiration Awards Dame Joan looked ultra-feminine in baby pink

Dame Joan Collins is a red carpet veteran so she is well versed in the art of statement dressing. The legendary actress, 89, arrived at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022 at the Corinthia London hotel alongside her husband Percy Gibson, 57, looking divine in a baby pink skirt suit.

MORE: Submit your #HellotoKindness nominee in this year's Inspiration Awards

For the star-studded occasion, Joan opted for a coordinating two piece. The blush-toned set featured a sharply tailored blazer layered over a midi dress boasting an elegant keyhole cut-out detail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joan Collins, 89, dances around in a bikini

A crystal-clad brooch adorned the vintage-style blazer, adding a pop of sparkle to the star's girlish aesthetic. A pair of nude, point-toe heels infused the outfit with a touch of classic fifties femininity.

MORE: Vote for your HFM Fashion Gamechanger in HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2022

Joan wore her raven hair swept up in a high bun, revealing a rich beauty blend. A velvety complexion, a touch of rose-tinted blush, some radiant bronzer, a cherry pink lip and sharply defined brows made for a statement makeup glow.

Joan looked pretty in pink for the ceremony

Her husband looked smart beside her, sporting a modest grey suit complete with a crisp pale blue shirt and a red tie. The couple embraced for some wholesome snaps as they graced the scene at the glitzy awards ceremony.

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022 builds on the legacy left by our previous Star Women awards, which shone a light on incredible acts of kindness and community from women, famous and not, who went that extra mile to help others. The event is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing.

The actress graced the scene with her husband

Last year's event saw Kate Garraway named winner of the Inspiration of the Year while WellChild's 45 nurses won the Community award. The prizes handed out at the ceremony include the Star Mum award as well as the #HelloToKindness prize, which builds on our successful social media campaign to encourage positive interaction on the internet and which has the backing of Sarah, Duchess of York, and David and Victoria Beckham.

In terms of the judging panel, Women's Hour and Countryfile presenter Anita Rani joined Strictly Come Dancing's Johannes Radebe, Julia Bradbury, Saira Khan and our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon to help whittle down the shortlist for two prestigious awards ahead of this year's ceremony.

READ: Meet the celebrity judges at this year's Inspiration Awards

Each category shines a spotlight on people - both famous and not - who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness, with last year's winners including Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Clara Amfo and Rochelle Humes.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.