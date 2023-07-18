LeAnn Rimes bares all in completely see-through wedding dress

LeAnn Rimes left nothing to the imagination with her wardrobe choice for the music video for her duet with Tenille Arts.

The 40-year-old looked like a bride in a flowing white dress that was completely see-through and revealed LeAnn's naked body underneath. To preserve some modesty, the singer wore flesh-colored underwear, and her long, blonde hair was worn down in curls and strategically placed over her breasts.

The gorgeous dress boasted a floor-sweeping, tulle train with a ruffled trim around the waist. The halter neck top featured delicate pleats and fringe-like sleeves that fell to the elbows, exposing LeAnn's sculpted arms.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes looks sensational in her sheer wedding-inspired gown

Her gym-honed physique was clear to see thanks to the sheer fabric and LeAnn looked ethereal in the daring ensemble, adding a soft pink lip and rosy blush to her porcelain complexion.

LeAnn's collaborator, singer Tenille Arts, looked equally stunning and wedding-ready in a long, flowing white dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a center split.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes' bridal-inspired dress left little to the imagination

The 'How Do I Live' singer is married to Eddie Cibrian and her own wedding dress couldn't have been more different from her latest look. For their April 2011 nuptials, LeAnn wore a handmade, nude silk chiffon gown by Reem Acra that was covered in white paillettes and pearls of varying sizes.

She accessorized with sparkling jewels and snakeskin peep-toe heels by Alexander McQueen. "When I opened it, I started crying," she previously told People of her wedding gown, which she described as "a little bit Old Hollywood and bohemian". She added: "The dress was stunning."

© Instagram LeAnn wore a handmade Reem Acra dress for her 2011 wedding to Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn and Tenille appear to be channeling their inner brides for the music video for a revamped version of Tenille's single, 'Jealous of Myself', which features LeAnn.

"LeAnn Rimes, The Chicks, Shania Twain, and Kelly Clarkson were my idols growing up," Tenille said of their collaboration in a press release. "LeAnn in particular has been a huge part of my story in Country Music since I was very young.

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn Rimes and Tenille Arts both looked like beautiful brides

"One of my most viewed videos on TikTok is of me singing 'Blue' when I was 11 years old, and then it transitions to a full circle moment of performing it on the Opry. I am so grateful and humbled by LeAnn's willingness to collaborate with me on this very special song. I will remember and cherish this forever."

© Michael Simon/Shutterstock LeAnn is singing on a revamped version of Tenille Arts' song, 'Jealous of Myself'

LeAnn is just as excited about the project, adding: "As soon as Tenille invited me to join her on 'Jealous of Myself,' I had to say yes. The song and Tenille's vocals are stunning. It's an honor to collaborate with any artist that is as talented as Tenille, but after she shared her journey in music with me and how much I have influenced her, it made this opportunity even more special."