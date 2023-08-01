Princess Charlene's rogue wedding accessory that nobody noticed

Prince Albert's wife was pictured in her third wedding dress at the couple's wedding dinner

Over the course of three days, Princess Charlene of Monaco changed into a handful of beautiful bridal outfits, one of which included a very unexpected accessory.

After exchanging vows in their religious ceremony on 2 July 2011, the Olympic swimmer and Grace Kelly's son headed to a dinner and firework celebration at the Opera Terraces. Changing for the occasion, Charlene wore her third wedding dress with a stunning tiered skirt and sheer sleeveless neckline, finished with a smattering of reflective crystals.

She was one of the only royals to be pictured holding a glitzy clutch for her evening reception, with the small white accessory largely concealed in her hand. With such a minuscule size, we wonder what items fitted inside the bag! Perhaps her lipstick, a camera to capture her own personal memories, or a pack of tissues following her emotional ceremony?

© Getty Princess Charlene was spotted holding a bag at their Opera terraces dinner

Earlier in the day, Charlene had been pictured looking tearful as she emerged hand in hand with her new husband following their religious ceremony. Dressed in her Armani Privé silk gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and 40,000 Swarovski crystals, Charlene dabbed a tissue to her eyes as she prepared to greet waiting crowds.

© Palais Princier The royal bride's accessory was nowhere to be seen when they cut their wedding cake

She has since confessed that she experienced "tension" in the lead-up to her big day. "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony]," she told The Times.

"And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking "Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry"'.

© VALERY HACHE Prince Albert and Princess Charlene got married in July 2011

She went on to add: "It was such a wonderful three days. Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, 'Oh, my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?' I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off."

© Getty The Olympic swimmer wore an Armani Prive wedding dress

The celebrations began on Friday 30 June with a concert by classic rockers the Eagles, where Charlene wore a chic cornflower blue jumpsuit and matching jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld. Despite her rebellious outfit, Charlene still did not add a bag to her first bridal look.

The couple – who share twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques – were recently forced to publicly deny that they were separating after 12 years of marriage.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore pale blue for her pre-wedding concert

A spokesperson from the Palace delivered a statement from Albert which read: "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumors peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."

