Princess Beatrice's posh in-laws have the most royal connections

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family have been involved in The Crown, the Olympics and more

Princess Beatrice is part of one of the most famous families on Earth, but it turns out that her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has his own high-profile connections.

The royal and the property developer have been praised for their approach to blended families. Edoardo shares a son Christopher, nicknamed Wolfie, with his ex Dara Huang, and the little boy recently acted as a page boy for Edoardo's stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis' wedding, alongside the couple's daughter and flower girl Sienna.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson speaks on camera for the first time

Little is known about Edoardo's family, but did you know many of his relatives have surprising links to the royals? We dove into Edoardo's family tree to find out all the ways Edoardo and Beatrice were meant to be…

Phoebe Williams-Ellis, stepsister

In 2017, Edoardo's mother Nicola Burrows (known as Nikki) married her third husband David William-Ellis, who shares children Hugo, Phoebe and Jack with his ex, interior designer Serena Williams-Ellis.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's stepsister worked on The Crown

David's daughter Phoebe has had an impressive career working as a set and costume designer on Netflix show Matilda and, most notably, The Crown – which has caused controversy over its portrayal of the royal family.

However, Beatrice's mother shared her thoughts on the drama with Us Weekly: "I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well." Eugenie had similar praise for The Crown, telling HELLO! magazine she'd watched "a couple of episodes" and adding it is "filmed beautifully".

Phoebe is not the only member of Edoardo or Beatrice's family to have a creative gene…

David Williams-Ellis, stepfather

David is a sculptor from Northern Ireland and is the great-nephew of Welsh architect Clough Williams-Ellis. His work has included large-scale commissions across the world, including the D-Day Sculpture above Gold Beach in Normandy.

© Getty Edoardo's stepfather has an interest in art, just like Beatrice's family

An interest in art runs in Beatrice's family, with her sister Princess Eugenie working as a director for Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London and her mother Sarah Ferguson creating her own "spoken word" poetry.

Christopher Shale, late stepfather

Edoardo's parents Nikki and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi split when he was young, but his mother went on to remarry Christopher Shale, who sadly passed away from heart disease at Glastonbury in 2011.

Before his death, Christopher was a senior member of the Conservative party and a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron, who described him as "a rock of stability, a source of great support and a true friend."

© AARON CHOWN The property developer married into the royal family in 2021

Edoardo was very close to his stepfather, and he shared a heartbreaking tribute to Christopher on the 10th anniversary of his death. It read, in part: "I was just Wolfie’s age when you came into my world and changed everything. You always believed in me, with unconditional love. You taught me honestly, laughter, hard work and empathy. I love you today and always."

While the royal family are expected not to share their views on politics, there have been a number of occasions where they seem to have thrown out the rulebook. For example, Charles has addressed the mistreatment of farmers by supermarkets.

Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, father

Edoardo's father Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and his mother Nikki got married in 1978 and went on to welcome two children: Natalia, born in 1981, and Edoardo, born in 1983. Following his divorce from Nikki, Alessandro married Ebba Margaretha Antonie von Eckermann.

Alessandro is an Italian Count and a former British Olympic skier who competed in the 1972 Winter Olympics. With his sports background, we can imagine he has the same determination and drive as Olympic equestrian Zara Tindall.

Plus, royals such as King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry have been spotted enjoying a winter holiday on the ski slopes on many occasions, so we imagine family trips to the slopes are in order.

Alessandro went on to forge a career as an art dealer and curator, which perhaps helped inspire Edoardo's creativity as a property developer.

RELATED: How Zara Tindall's private Scottish wedding paid tribute to step-father Timothy Laurence