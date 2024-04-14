Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hilarious royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Hilarious royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard

Princess Charlene and Zara Tindall have also been pictured when they least expect it

2 minutes ago
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie pulling faces at royal weddings
Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Share this:

Everyone is on their best behaviour at a royal wedding, which often sees fans across the world tune in to watch the events unfold live. 

But with photographers capturing almost every moment on camera, it's almost impossible to get away with pulling funny faces, shedding a tear or having a fashion mishap – just as Princess Charlene and Princess Kate.

They are just some of the royals who have been caught off-guard in hilarious photos. Take a look at the most relatable pictures that prove that even royal weddings don't go exactly to plan.

Princess Charlene wipes away a tear at royal wedding© Getty

Princess Charlene's tears

A wedding can be overwhelming for any bride and groom, let alone when you have the eyes of the world watching. Unfortunately for Princess Charlene of Monaco, her high-profile royal wedding in 2011 meant she had no privacy to wipe away her tears, which she later said were caused by the "tension" in the lead-up to her big day following rumours of Albert's infidelity. 

Charlene said in an interview with The Times: "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony]. And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking "Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry"'.

Princess Eugenie looking shocked on her wedding day© WPA Pool

Princess Eugenie's shock

As she prepared to head to her wedding reception with her mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie couldn't hide her surprise when catching sight of the crowds gathered to witness her big day. 

Sporting a huge smile with a dropped jaw, Eugenie made her way to her Aston Martin DB10 which transported herself and new husband Jack Brooksbank from Windsor Castle to Royal Lodge for their evening ceremony.

princess charlotte sticking tongue out royal wedding© Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte pulls a face

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out in the car. She behaved impeccably throughout the service, but every three-year-old has their moments.

Queen Elizabeth II with a straight face behind bride Meghan Markle© WPA Pool

Queen Elizabeth's expression

Taken out of context, the late Queen looked decidedly bored at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, we're sure she wasn't - we've all been caught relaxing our expression when we don't think anyone's watching!

Lady Margarita on the balcony at William and Kate's royal wedding© Getty

Princess Kate's bridesmaid's disdain

When newlyweds Prince William and Princess Kate kissed and waved to crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on 29 April 2011, bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem was seen covering her ears. We can just imagine her internal thoughts: "Is all the clapping really necessary?"

Prince Harry grimacing as he shares a joke with the Queen at Prince Charles' wedding© Getty

Prince Harry pulls a face

Prince Harry seemed to be keeping his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II entertained with some interesting facial expressions during the wedding of his father King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005.  

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Prince Andrew's page boy Prince William covering his face with his hat© Today/Shutterstock

Prince William's hat struggles

Page boy Prince William seemed to be struggling with how to wear his hat at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York's wedding in 1986. Or maybe he fancied a game of peekaboo as Sarah walked down the aisle.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's bridesmaids lying face down on the steps of St George's Chapel© VICTORIA JONES

Lady Gabriella Windsor's bored bridesmaids

The bridesmaids of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston had had quite enough following the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They just needed a moment.

Queen Sofia standing next to page boys lying on the floor at Queen Letizia's wedding© Alberto Estevez/EPA/Shutterstock

Queen Letizia's page boy relaxes

As Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon and his bride Queen Letizia prepared to say 'I do' in 2004, a page boy found the perfect spot to watch on - lying on the altar next to Queen Sofia. The look of joy says it all.

Meghan Markle covering her mouth as she laughs on her wedding day

Meghan Markle gets the giggles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an inside joke on their wedding day, and apparently Meghan couldn’t quite control herself. Everything is funnier when you're not allowed to laugh, right?

Sarah Ferguson in a green dress pointing at the crowd© WPA Pool

Sarah Ferguson's excitement

Sarah Ferguson's face as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding quickly became a meme sensation. We're not entirely sure what she's pointing at here, but the expression gets us every time.

Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive for Princess Eugenie's wedding© Getty

Zara Tindall's weather woes

It was clearly a little windy on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day! Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn were among the guests holding onto their hats.

Princess Kate holding down her skirt in the wind as Duchess Sophie looks on with amusement© WPA Pool

Duchess Sophie's hidden amusement

Duchess Sophie couldn't quite keep a straight face when Princess Kate's dress also had a moment at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. She styled it out well with a look of concern.

PHOTOS: King Charles, 56, and golden bride Queen Camilla's very intimate second wedding

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more