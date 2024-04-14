Hilarious royal wedding photos! When Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry & more were caught off guard

Everyone is on their best behaviour at a royal wedding, which often sees fans across the world tune in to watch the events unfold live.

But with photographers capturing almost every moment on camera, it's almost impossible to get away with pulling funny faces, shedding a tear or having a fashion mishap – just as Princess Charlene and Princess Kate.

They are just some of the royals who have been caught off-guard in hilarious photos. Take a look at the most relatable pictures that prove that even royal weddings don't go exactly to plan.

© Getty Princess Charlene's tears A wedding can be overwhelming for any bride and groom, let alone when you have the eyes of the world watching. Unfortunately for Princess Charlene of Monaco, her high-profile royal wedding in 2011 meant she had no privacy to wipe away her tears, which she later said were caused by the "tension" in the lead-up to her big day following rumours of Albert's infidelity. Charlene said in an interview with The Times: "Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony]. And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking "Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry"'.

© WPA Pool Princess Eugenie's shock As she prepared to head to her wedding reception with her mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie couldn't hide her surprise when catching sight of the crowds gathered to witness her big day. Sporting a huge smile with a dropped jaw, Eugenie made her way to her Aston Martin DB10 which transported herself and new husband Jack Brooksbank from Windsor Castle to Royal Lodge for their evening ceremony.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Charlotte pulls a face When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out in the car. She behaved impeccably throughout the service, but every three-year-old has their moments.



© WPA Pool Queen Elizabeth's expression Taken out of context, the late Queen looked decidedly bored at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, we're sure she wasn't - we've all been caught relaxing our expression when we don't think anyone's watching!



© Getty Princess Kate's bridesmaid's disdain When newlyweds Prince William and Princess Kate kissed and waved to crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on 29 April 2011, bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem was seen covering her ears. We can just imagine her internal thoughts: "Is all the clapping really necessary?"



© Getty Prince Harry pulls a face Prince Harry seemed to be keeping his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II entertained with some interesting facial expressions during the wedding of his father King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

© Today/Shutterstock Prince William's hat struggles Page boy Prince William seemed to be struggling with how to wear his hat at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York's wedding in 1986. Or maybe he fancied a game of peekaboo as Sarah walked down the aisle.

© VICTORIA JONES Lady Gabriella Windsor's bored bridesmaids The bridesmaids of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston had had quite enough following the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They just needed a moment.



© Alberto Estevez/EPA/Shutterstock Queen Letizia's page boy relaxes As Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon and his bride Queen Letizia prepared to say 'I do' in 2004, a page boy found the perfect spot to watch on - lying on the altar next to Queen Sofia. The look of joy says it all.



Meghan Markle gets the giggles The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an inside joke on their wedding day, and apparently Meghan couldn’t quite control herself. Everything is funnier when you're not allowed to laugh, right?



© WPA Pool Sarah Ferguson's excitement Sarah Ferguson's face as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding quickly became a meme sensation. We're not entirely sure what she's pointing at here, but the expression gets us every time.



© Getty Zara Tindall's weather woes It was clearly a little windy on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day! Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' ex-wife Autumn were among the guests holding onto their hats.



© WPA Pool Duchess Sophie's hidden amusement Duchess Sophie couldn't quite keep a straight face when Princess Kate's dress also had a moment at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. She styled it out well with a look of concern.



PHOTOS: King Charles, 56, and golden bride Queen Camilla's very intimate second wedding