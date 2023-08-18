Brooke Shields has a famous husband – and you'll definitely recognize his name

Brooke Shields is no stranger to walking down the aisle, having been married once before – but her second husband is clearly a keeper as this year marked their 22nd wedding anniversary.

The 58-year-old actress has been married to writer and producer, Chris Henchy, since 2001 after a chance encounter in 1999. While Brooke may have more acting credits to her name, she isn't the only one in their relationship to work in film and TV as Chris has quite an impressive resume himself.

Who is Brooke Shields's husband, Chris Henchy?

© Getty Images Brooke Shields with husband Chris Henchy

Chris Henchy is no doubt a familiar name to many as he has worked on some of the biggest shows and movies throughout his career as a director, producer, and screenwriter. Some of his most popular work includes Entourage, Spin City, The Other Guys, Step Brothers, and The Boss.

How did Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy meet?

© Getty Images Brooke and Chris celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in 2023

The couple has Brooke's dog, Darla, to thank for their marriage after she wandered off during a visit to the Warner Bros lot, and as fate would have it, Chris is the one who found her and returned the beloved pooch to Brooke.

"To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!" she wrote in her 2005 memoir, 'Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression'.

"I had just gotten an American bulldog, Darla, and I brought her to meet friends of mine in the gym on the Warner Bros. lot. While there, the dog wandered off, and Chris brought her back. He was writing for a show filmed on the lot and loved dogs. We chatted and he made me laugh."

© Getty Images Brooke and Chris met thanks to her dog, Darla

The future husband and wife started spending together which soon got Brooke rethinking her stance on never marrying again following her, at the time, recent divorce from Andre Agassi.

"[We] started spending time together and became friends. I was struck by how thoughtful and funny he was," she wrote. "Because he knew my situation, there was no pressure, and we were just friends for quite some time. Finally, though, I had to admit that there was something between us that I could no longer ignore, and we started dating."

When did Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy get engaged?

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy started dating in 1999

Chris popped the question in 2000 during a romantic vacation in Mexico. "He took her away for the weekend and asked her on Saturday night," her publicist confirmed to the Associated Press at the time. "I don't really know any of the details, but she did say 'yes.'"

When did Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy get married?

© Getty Images Brooke and Chris met in 1999 before marrying in 2001

Brooke and Chris actually married twice, just one year after their engagement. In April 2001, they exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony on Catalina Island in California attended by close friends and family. On May 26, they had another ceremony in Palm Springs with Brooke walking down the aisle in a strapless Vera Wang gown.

On their 22nd wedding anniversary in May, Brooke paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing: "There's nobody else I'd rather drive insane or be driven insane by… catch or be caught by… love or be loved by."

Do Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have children?

© Getty Images Brooke and Chris share two daughters

The couple share two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17. Following the birth of Rowan, Brooke spoke openly about her severe battle with postpartum depression. "Having my first daughter obliterated me," she wrote in her 2014 book, 'There Was a Little Girl'.

"It took away all my power. All of a sudden, I was experiencing something so foreign, which I had no response for. I had no resources to rely on. … And with the level of depression I experienced, I was just waiting to figure out how to slip away. It was so acute."

Speaking about her relationship with her daughters – who largely remain out of the spotlight – in 2022, Brooke told People: "I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist. I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right."