Larsa Pippen marrying Marcus Jordan? Michael Jordan's son hints at wedding in cryptic message

It appears wedding bells are ringing for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, just months before their first anniversary.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and her new beau, 32, were first romantically linked to each other towards the tail end of 2022.

However, their romance quickly sparked a mixed reaction from netizens over both their large age gap and odd connection, given that Larsa was previously married to Marcus' father Michael Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen for 20 years.

Nonetheless, the two appear very much in love and even going steady, and during a recent outing, Marcus teased a wedding is in their future.

As the two were leaving a restaurant in Hollywood Wednesday, TMZ reported they were asked whether a wedding was the next step for them, and Marcus confessed: "We're looking for a location."

He later even teased they were in the wedding process already, and that their nuptials were "in the works."

© Instagram Larsa and Marcus have been dating for almost a year

Larsa herself hasn't shied away from suggesting a second marriage for her, and during a recent interview with E! News alongside her boyfriend (fiancé?) she said: "I mean, I don't know," adding: "I'm assuming if you're with someone for a period of time, maybe you do get married. I think so."

Marcus in turn agreed that marriage is "definitely on the table" for the two. He explained: "I was always so focused on, one, playing basketball as a kid and then, two, starting my business… But now that I'm 32 and starting to become more of an adult and on my own two feet, I'm starting to entertain the idea of marriage and kids. And so, eventually, we'll get there. We'll have that conversation."

© Getty The two sparked a mixed reaction with their romance

Still, however ready both Larsa and Marcus may be to walk down the aisle, it's not a ceremony the latter's dad Michael seems too eager to attend.

While leaving a dinner in Paris' Matignon club earlier in the summer, the NBA legend was asked in a video shared by PageSix what his thoughts were on his son's relationship with Larsa, and when asked if he approved, he gave a resounding "No!"

© Getty The reality star was married to Scottie for 20 years

As he hopped into his black van, he was once again asked: "You don't approve?" after which he simply nodded his head no.

© Getty Larsa and Scottie have four kids together

Shortly after, Larsa made an appearance on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, and confirmed: "No, I haven't hung out with his dad," since she and Marcus started dating.

"I've only hung out with his mom," she revealed, adding that his family is "very private," and that: "I feel like it's probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I'm not crazy. I understand it's different for them… We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn't really involve anyone else other than us and my kids."

