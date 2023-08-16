Millie Bobby Brown is used to having all eyes on her thanks to her starring role in Stranger Things – but she's taking a different approach when it comes to planning her wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old has shared moments of the couple's relationship on social media, even posting their happy engagement news in April, but her followers may have to wait a while before they see any photos from their big day.

In a recent interview, Millie discussed her and Jake's wedding, but made the surprising revelation that despite being used to being in the public eye, when it comes to their special day, it feels "unnatural" to have everyone looking at her.

"I think probably drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once," she told Women's Wear Daily of her decision to keep her wedding planning private.

"And to have everyone's opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me," she added. "So I feel it's important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest."

While she didn't give much away about their upcoming wedding day, she did tease: "I can say that the planning is going – it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

Millie announced her engagement to Jake in April. In a heartwarming post, the actress confirmed the happy news with an adorable black and white photograph showing her cradling her beau. She penned in the caption: "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," adding a white heart emoji.

Millie's fans were quick to congratulate the Hollywood star, rushing to the comments to share their surprise at her sweet announcement. "OH MY GOD," quipped one fan, as another wrote: "You are so cute together." Even Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly chimed in, writing: "!!!! Congratulations," followed by a flurry of red hearts.

Jake echoed Millie's announcement on his own Instagram, simply writing "Forever," as the caption of his own post. The star shared a set of photos with his wife-to-be, including an adorable candid snap of the loved-up duo gazing into each other's eyes whilst on a boat.

Two months later, they celebrated their impending nuptials at a private family party, and the bride-to-be looked gorgeous in an embroidered lace bralette with gold detailing that showed off her toned physique, which she paired with a matching full-length pencil skirt that was adorned with ornate gold buttons down the center.

Millie and Jake – who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi – first sparked rumors of a relationship in June 2021, when he posted a sweet car shot of them together, though they kept things lowkey by simply calling each other their "BFFs".

The sweethearts finally made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the 2022 BAFTAs at London's Royal Albert Hall hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

