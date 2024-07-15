Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Abbington from the serie 'Safe' attends the Closing Ceremony and 'Safe' screening attends Closing Ceremony and "Safe" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.© Dominique Charriau

Strictly's Amanda Abbington prepares for 'epic' wedding after 30-minute first date

The Strictly Come Dancing star is engaged to a former stunt performer she met on Twitter

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Amanda Abbington has revealed her plans to marry former escapologist and daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin. 

In a new interview published in The Sunday Times, the Sherlock actress, who was formerly married to co-star Martin Freeman, hinted at her "epic" nuptials plans. 

"We’re going to find somewhere really lovely and have an epic weekend," she said.

Amanda and Jonathan's unique love story

The pair first started talking on Twitter in 2012, though both were in relationships at the time. Jonathan was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2019 for his escapology and daredevil stunts, and got to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent in 2020.

Jonathan and Amanda smiling at press event© Getty
Jonathan and Amanda had their first date in Vienna

It wasn't until August 2021, when both of them were single, that things really started to heat up. Amanda was a fan of BGT star Jonathan's work, admitting to The Guardian: “I was on him like a rat up a drainpipe. I had fancied him for a few years." 

One seven-hour phone call later, the pair - who hadn't met in person yet - have both said they knew they were smitten. 

"By this time, I knew that I was going to ask her to marry me. I had been planning it already, even though we’d only been talking for a month," he told the publication. 

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington attend an after party in 2014 © Getty
Amanda announced her split from ex-husband Martin Freeman in 2016 - they share two daughters together

The pair got engaged in Vienna within 30 minutes of meeting each other in person, an exchange Amanda has described as being "the most amazing, natural thing in the world."

Months after their engagement, Jonathan was involved in a life-changing accident during a stunt rehearsal that left him in critical condition. The now-retired stunt performer had to undergo extensive spinal surgery, which left him paralysed from the waist down. 

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin posing on Lorraine© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin enjoyed a whirlwind romance before getting engaged

Amanda's ongoing Strictly row with Giovanni Pernice

News of the couple's wedding plans comes shortly after Amanda filed a complaint to the BBC against her former dancer partner, Giovanni Pernice over his rumoured "bullying" behaviour in rehearsals. 

Amanda's fiancé Jonathan has been very vocal about his wife-to-be's struggles on Strictly Come Dancing. The retired stunt performer even responded to a Strictly fan on Instagram who claimed Amanda was trying to "ruin" her dance partner Giovanni's career.  

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice scored high for their Rumba© Guy Levy
Amanda left Strictly early on 'medical grounds' and she was later diagnosed with PTSD

"We don't control what happens to us… but we do control how we feel about it," Jonathan began in an emotive Instagram post. "Every single moment that we live adds depth and weight to our identity… The good… and the bad… it is literally impossible to become an adult and not experience at least a few terrible circumstances… The real test of character is how we react to them."

