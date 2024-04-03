Strictly star announces surprise engagement - details

Strictly Come Dancing star Chloe Hewitt has announced her engagement to her long-term partner. The dancer, who joined the BBC show in 2016 with her professional dance partner AJ Pritchard, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Posting snaps that show the 28-year-old flashing her gorgeous engagement ring, she penned in the caption: "Still taking this all in … WE'RE ENGAGED."

The dancer, who left the show in 2018, was inundated with congratulatory messages from Strictly professionals, including Katya Jones, who penned: "Ahhhh Chloe!!! Massive congratulations!!!"

Kai Widdrington also congratulated the couple, writing: "Congratulations So happy for you two," while Janette Manrara added: "Aghhhhh!! Congratulations!!! Such beautiful news!"

© @chloehewitt27/Instagram Chloe Hewitt and her partner George Betts have been together since 2019

Chloe is engaged to her longtime boyfriend George Betts, who she's been with since September 2019.

The couple bought their first home together in November 2020. Chloe marked the special moment with a post to Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair holding a 'sold' sign outside their new home. "WE DID IT !! I'm so proud and happy to say we're officially homeowners.. here's to the next chapter baby," Chloe penned in the caption.

© @chloehewitt27/Instagram The couple bought their first home in 2020

Chloe departed Strictly back in 2018. Addressing her exit at the time, she penned in an Instagram post: "All good things must come to an end. I just want to say thank you to everyone for their beautiful messages. It means the world to me and I will get back to you all, I promise.

"This is only the beginning. So in Little Miss Sunshine style, Watch out world I'm coming for ya!" she added.

At the time, Oti Mabuse, who has since left the show, shared her support for Chloe. "You will always have a great place in my heart and it has been a pleasure to have danced with you," penned the dancer.

© @chloehewitt27/Instagram Chloe often shares pictures of George on Instagram

Chloe danced on the programme for two years, during which time she wasn't paired with a celebrity partner for a full series. She did, however, dance with TV presenter Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special.

Before joining Strictly, Chloe and AJ had enjoyed major successes in the world of professional dance, raking in coveted trophies at the British Open Youth Latin Champions, National Youth Latin Champions and European Open Youth Latin Champions. They also appeared as contestants on Britain's Got Talent in 2013 and even reached the semi-finals.

© Photo: Getty Images Chloe left Strictly in 2018

Chloe now works as a dance teacher in Wrexham.