Strictly star Amanda Abbington's partner breaks social media silence amid Giovanni Pernice row

Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington’s partner Jonathan Goodwin has broken his silence amid the Giovanni Pernice row.

The stuntman, who has supported his fiancee Amanda after she quit the show in 2023 after tensions with Giovanni Pernice, with the BBC since launching an investigation into his behaviour on the show, has been very quiet on social media over the last few weeks, while Amanda has deleted her account entirely.

However, Jonathan did break his social media silence on Monday after the news emerged that Princess Anne was in hospital with a concussion. Sharing a photo of the Princess Royal from Spinal Injuries Assocation’s account, he wrote: “HRH is an extraordinary individual and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

The charity’s post read: "The whole team at SIA are thinking of our patron, HRH The Princess Royal, today and wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Jonathan previously responded to social media trolls who messaged him about Amanda. One person wrote: “Can you tell Amanda that thinking someone is 'abrasive' doesn't mean you set out to ruin their career? I know you found it uncomfortable watching them both together, perhaps even jealousy, but that's not his problem, that's yours.” He replied: “Hi lovely thanks for this. I wish you well.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda and Jonathan on Loose Women

Amanda's thoughts on Giovanni

Amanda spoke about her relationship with Giovanni on the show, shortly before it was confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the popular dancing competition. According to the Daily Mail, she said: “I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us.”

© BBC/Ray Burniston Giovanni Pernice & Amanda Abbington

She added: “I went to producers early on and told them about Giovanni… You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni's fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats.” According to reports, several of Giovanni’s former partners have come forward about their own experiences with the dancing pro.

What has Giovanni said?

Giovanni shared a post defending himself, which read: “To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

Giovanni Pernice's statement regarding allegations

Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”

© Guy Levy Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Support for Giovanni

He has received support from his co-stars Anton du Beke, who he is currently on tour with, and Lauren Oakley, who posted on Instagram after watching the show. His former dance partner Debbie McGee also shared her support, writing: “I am heartbroken for @giovannipernice. My experience on Strictly will always be happy and life-changing. Gio nurtured me through my grief and gave me confidence I could do things I thought was beyond me.”