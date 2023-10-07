Strictly's Amanda Abbington's ultra-cosy home with famous fiancé you may recognise

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington has been tearing up the dancefloor with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice after hours and hours of gruelling rehearsals. But when the star isn’t perfecting her steps, she has a beautiful home to retreat to.

The Sherlock actress lives with her famous fiancé, Jonathan Goodwin who fans may recognise as he appeared on America's Got Talent. Sadly, Jonathan suffered a horrific accident which saw him paralysed for life.

He worked as a stuntman and during one daredevil escapade air as part of the now-axed series America's Got Talent: Extreme, he was crushed by two cars on fire. The incident, which happened in 2021 was when he was trying to escape from a strait jacket while hanging upside down 30 feet in the air.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin

Speaking about her partner, Amanda said: "I forget he's in a wheelchair, he's independent and strong. He's genuinely my hero, I don't know what I'd do without him. He's so supportive and gorgeous."

See their gorgeous home together…

Amanda Abbington's lounge

Fans loved the green hue of Amanda's lounge

Showing off her new living room colour, Amanda delighted her fans with her all-green lounge. "Love that colour. I’ve got a similar shade still in a tin. You’ve inspired me to do my back room tomorrow!" wrote one follower in the comments section, and another penned: "Oh I love this so much. How beautiful.

The emerald-green room also features an open fireplace, a decadent gold mirror and open shelves full of books and trinkets.

Amanda Abbington's bedroom

The star shared a look inside her private bedroom

The actress often records chatty videos from her bedroom, and this one alongside one of her beloved dogs showed off her metal-framed bed and a unique constellation artwork above it.

Amanda Abbington's hallway

The actress captured her dogs on the stairs

Amanda shared a video of her two dogs waiting at the bottom of the stairs and wagging their tails patiently. The star's stairs are wooden and the walls of the hall are kept plain for a chic finish.

What about the homes of the Strictly Come Dancing judges?

Anton Du Beke shares his Beaconsfield home with his wife Hannah Summers and their two children, George and Henrietta.

We've seen a glimpse into his regal dining room with fancy curtains and Georgian windows, plus his cosy lounge where his kids have their own mini furniture!

Shirley Ballas has given HELLO! an exclusive tour of her beautiful residence in London, where she now lives full-time after giving up her LA life. It's full of all of the glitz and glamour you'd expect!

