Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra lead the way at Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett's pre-wedding party
Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her hand on Princess Ingrid's shoulder© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock

Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett will tie the knot on Saturday 31 August

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett are due to host their nuptials on 31 August, but ahead of their big day, the couple hosted a pre-event salsa party.

The celebration was attended by many of Märtha Louise's family, including King Harald and Queen Sonja who were seen arriving at the event taking shelter from the rain. The King was escorted by security and was wearing a blue raincoat, while his wife dressed in a white raincoat.

Crown Prince Haakon was also seen outside the Hotel Union where he wore a velvet tuxedo. Crown Princess Mette-Marit was seen exiting a car in a purple raincoat, with a gorgeous red and white dress underneath.

Queen Sonja in a white raincoat and King Harald in a blue raincoat underneath umbrellas© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
King Harald and Queen Sonja arrived at their daughter's pre-wedding party

The Crown Princess was joined by daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who looked stylish in her green dress, which she covered with a white jumper. Meanwhile, Prince Sverre rocked a suave green tuxedo for the event.

King Harald shaking a man's hand with Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon behind him© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
Crown Prince Haakon followed close behind his father at the event

The couple gave a speech to all their guests and they are now having dinner with their assembled guests and family.

King Harald in a blue raincoat© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
King Harald wore a blue raincoat over his attire

The meal itself was prepared by Norwegian chef Odd Ivar Solvold. Following their meal, there is scheduled to be a night of entertainment ahead of their big day tomorrow.

Parts of their dinner featured several barbeque options, including Norwegian crayfish with lemon, monkfish brushed with rosemary and garlic and a lamb kofta. There were also plenty of salads including carrot salad with cilantro and yellow raisins and garganelli with piquillos, eggplant and pines.

Alongside these sumptuous offerings were sauces and salsa and a soup of the day, which was ceep mushroom cappuccino with roasted corn. The menu also featured a pinsa romana, which is a hand-pressed pizza dough and as a dessert there was a selection of cakes, known as a sunmørsk kakebord.

Prince Sverre and Amalie Giaever Macleod under umbrellas walking away from Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Crown Princess Mette-Marit© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
Prince Sverre wore a green tuxedo for the event

The second day of wedding celebrations featured the couple and guests boarding a boat for a trip along the Geiranger Fjord, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its beautiful waters and dramatic surrounding mountains.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a purple coat holding an umbrella and extending an arm to Princess Ingrid Alexandra© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Mette-Marit was seen helping her daughter out of the car

Märtha Louise previously said of the stunning setting: "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings. It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

