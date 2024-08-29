Exclusive: Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett host pre-wedding party with 'sexy and cool' theme

Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett have commenced their three-day wedding festivities in style, beginning what promises to be a memorable celebration of love and unity.

The couple hosted an intimate pre-wedding drinks reception at Hotel 1904 in Alesund, an enchanting venue nestled among Norway's scenic fjords, before they exchange vows at Hotel Union on 31 August.

Märtha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett pose for exclusive pre-wedding shoot with HELLO!

The evening set the tone for a weekend filled with elegance and joy, with close friends and family gathering to toast the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Märtha Louise, 52, exuded bridal radiance in a coordinating pink look alongside her husband-to-be, with matching jewelled necklaces adorning their necks. The striking dress, which hailed from Märtha Louise's brand Hest, boasted a halterneck design and an asymmetric train.

The Norwegian royal styled her brunette locks in loose waves and accentuated her natural beauty with a rosy blush, dramatic black mascara, and glossy pink lipstick, creating a flawless and glowing look.

Not to be outdone, 49-year-old Durek cut a dashing figure in bubblegum pink trousers and a matching suit jacket, perfectly complementing his bride-to-be's ensemble.

"They're one of a kind," Durek told HELLO! of the stylish bespoke outfits. And as the couple posed for our exclusive photos before joining their guests, Martha Louise said, "Love conquers all," reflecting on her pending marriage to Durek - symbolized by the heart-shaped gold buckles on her dress.

Märtha Louise's choice to wear her fashion label was a poignant one. She co-founded Hest with Maid of Honour, Anne-Kari Johannessen, and Monica Sundt Utne after Anne-Kari’s husband, horse trainer Espen – who was Martha’s best friend - died of cancer nearly five years ago.



In a departure from royal tradition, which often sees dress codes include ballgowns with demure floor-length hemlines and covered shoulders, the pair asked guests to follow a "sexy and cool" theme for the pre-wedding meet-and-greet bash.

WATCH: Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett open up ahead of wedding

In a world exclusive, HELLO! and HOLA! will cover Saturday's unique occasion as members of the Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests gather in Geiranger on the west coast of Norway, to witness the special union.

"We're very excited," Märtha Louise, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who is fourth in line to the throne, told HELLO! as we caught up with them at the Edvard Munch hotel near Oslo ahead of the festivities.

"It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she added.

The Norwegian royal family tree

Following the meet-and-greet party, Martha and Durek's friends and family – including Martha's three kids Maud Angelica, 20, Leah Isadora, 18, and Emma Tallulah, 15, with her late ex-husband Ari Behn – will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village on Friday.

The day will conclude with a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party at Hotel Union.

Märtha Louise previously explained why the location is close to her heart. "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings," she wrote.

