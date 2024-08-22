Inside Norway's Martha Louise's 'intense nature' waterside wedding venue - including nightclub

Princess Martha Louise of Norway's royal family has access to a number of beautiful homes, from the Royal Palace in Oslo to Gamlehaugen in Bergen and Leedal in Stavanger.

Despite their unrivalled beauty, Martha Louise chose to host her wedding with Durek Verrett at Hotel Union in Geiranger village, Western Norway.

© Alamy The couple are getting married at four-star Hotel Union

Martha explained her decision to make the Geiranger Fjord, which has a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the backdrop of her wedding photos.

"We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings," she wrote. "It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place that is so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

The hotel is set in the rolling hills and waterfalls



Nestled in the dramatic hills and perched near a serene waterfall, the four-star hotel boasts a spa with a large sauna and a Japanese hot bath, indoor and outdoor pools with views over both the fjord and the mountains, three restaurants, its own nightclub, and even a vintage car museum.

Built in 1891, the exterior originally featured wood in a classic Swiss style, but it has been expanded and rebuilt on several occasions.

"What was left of the wooden hotel was removed in 1979," the website explained, and the current photos show an abundance of glass windows offering guests uninterrupted views of the picturesque countryside.

The hotel's surroundings lend themselves to weddings, so it is no surprise it has been a popular venue for couples tying the knot.

© Alamy Martha and Durek's guests will head to the picturesque part of Norway from 29 - 31 August



Brides and grooms can choose from several function rooms, but the Geirangersal is the largest with the capacity to host up to 500 guests. Features include a stage that can be lifted or lowered, tall ceilings and plenty of natural light thanks to the panoramic windows.

Following the ceremony, couples will be spoilt for choice with photo opportunities, with Flydalsjuvet, Ørnesvingen and the top of mount Dalsnibba on the doorstep.

They can then sit down to a delicious wedding breakfast using local ingredients, before heading to the nightclub to party with friends and family.

Durek's relocation

© Instagram Durek opened up about finding "bliss" in Norway

Martha and Durek confirmed their romance in May 2019 and announced their engagement in June 2022. After he recently relocated from America to Norway, he gushed about the natural beauty of his new home.

Next to a photo of his boat trip with his fiancée, Durek wrote on Instagram: "Living in Norway has unlocked a new level of bliss, darlings! Picture this: cruising the stunning fjords with your beloved @iam_marthalouise and friends @toregrimstad @wambui73 @drmariannevestnes, the sun kissing your face, and a spread of delicious food and drinks at your fingertips.

© Getty They pair announced their engagement in 2022



"If you ever visit, hopping on a boat is a must! Life sparkles when shared with soulful, uplifting people - no time for complainers or gossipers here. Remember, tribe, the secret sauce to a fab life is all about those good vibes and good company!"

Wedding itinerary

© Getty Alesund town in Norway, where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will celebrate their wedding



Crown Prince Haakon's older sister will marry the shaman on Saturday 31 August – the final day of their three-day celebrations.

Guests will fly into Ålesund Airport and head to the garden of Hotel 1904 in the heart of Ålesund city for the meet-and-greet party on Thursday, which is set to have a "sexy and cool" dress code.

© Getty Geiranger offers a stunning backdrop for Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding

On Friday, guests will enjoy a boat trip along the Geiranger Fjord to Geiranger village. That evening, they will head to Hotel Union for a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party.

The following day, attendees such as the bride's parents King Harald and Queen Sonja and daughters Maud, Leah, and Emma will gather for the ceremony as Martha and Durek are married by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte.

The newlyweds and their nearest and dearest will then enjoy the wedding breakfast and reception at the hotel, which will be covered exclusively by HELLO!.

