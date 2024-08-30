Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett joined by royal family and close friends on day two of wedding celebrations - live updates

Multi-day weddings have become the new trend for modern brides and grooms, including Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her fiancé shaman Durek Verrett.

The couple kicked off their three-day wedding celebrations on Thursday with a "sexy and cool" themed welcome drinks reception at Hotel 1904 in Alesund.

Now, the momentum has continued as guests board a boat along the Geiranger Fjord, a Unesco World Heritage Site famed for its beautiful waters and dramatic surrounding mountains.

© Getty Guests travelled from Alesund to Geiranger via boat on Friday

Opening up about the meaningful location on Instagram last year, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway's daughter wrote: "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger’s beautiful surroundings. It means a lot to us to gather our loved ones in a place so rich in history and intense nature experiences. Geiranger is the perfect place to embrace our love."

See all the photos of Märtha Louise and Durek as they were joined by guests on day two of their celebrations...

1/ 5 © Shutterstock All smiles The bride and groom to-be were all smiles as they arrived to board the boat party with their closest friends and family, including Martha Louise's brother and sister-in-law, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

2/ 5 © Shutterstock Stylish couple Märtha Louise looked chic in a hot pink blouse with keyhole detailing, teamed with a long black leather skirt and matching jacket. She wore her brunette locks styled in loose waves. Meanwhile, Durek opted for a brown embroidered knit and matching chinos.



3/ 5 © Shutterstock On board Märtha Louise smiled and waved at well-wishers, as Durek sweetly blew kisses.



4/ 5 © Shutterstock Crown Princess Mette-Marit Märtha Louise's sister-in-law, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was among the guests on board the boat party.



5/ 5 © Shutterstock Family celebration Crown Princess Mette-Marit was joined by her family, including youngest son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.

Wedding celebrations

When guests arrive at their destination of Geiranger village, they will have a chance to freshen up ahead of the evening festivities at the historic Hotel Union – Martha and Durek's wedding venue.

The four-star hotel boasts a spa, three restaurants, indoor and outdoor pools, its own nightclub and even a vintage car museum.

On Friday night, Märtha Louise and Durek will throw a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party which will likely see the loved-up couple and their guests – including the bride's brother Crown Prince Haakon, his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and Märtha’s three daughters, Maud, Leah, and Emma – dance the night away. Stay tuned for more exclusive footage of the evening celebrations.

Members of the Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests will gather at the hotel on Saturday 31 August to witness Märtha Louise and Durek's special union.

"It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know," said Märtha Louise as she opened up to HELLO! about her impending wedding at the Edvard Munch hotel near Oslo ahead of the festivities.

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she added.

Overcoming hurdles

The shaman had three proposals in mind before he popped the question in 2022



Märtha Louise, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, and Durek, who describes himself as a sixth-generation shaman, confirmed their romance in May 2019. They bonded over their shared spirituality when a mutual friend, Hollywood health and wellness guru Millana Snow, suggested they meet in 2018.

After a six-month "platonic" friendship, their relationship turned romantic and they announced their engagement in June 2022 following Durek's three thwarted proposal plans.

However, their love story hasn't been smooth sailing, with the couple's alternative beliefs leading to challenges – including Märtha Louise's decision to step back from royal duties in 2022.

© Getty Martha Louise stepped back from royal duties in 2022

"It’s a bit challenging for people to see something new, to evolve past their comfort zones. We try to understand where people are and find ways to bring about more education, so people can start to see things differently and be comfortable with change. It requires a lot of compassion. It requires a lot of love, a lot of patience," Durek explained.

"Märtha once said something really beautiful – just because people have their judgements and their beliefs, that just shows where they’re at in their capacity for love. It doesn’t mean we should change our capacity for love because we see differently."

