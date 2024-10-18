Finding love in perimenopause: 5 ways to ace midlife dating

Dating in midlife can seem more trouble than it's worth. Navigating family dynamics makes planning dates more difficult and (rightfully) high standards mean the pool to pick a partner from is smaller, but it's important to remember some huge positives come with dating in midlife.

A new survey by dating app Our Time revealed that 18% of women feel more confident during this life stage, while over a quarter said they are more comfortable in themselves, post-menopause.

On top of that, one in five women said they finally feel ready to focus on what they want. If you're among them and you're considering getting back into dating, Our Time's dating coach, Kate Taylor, has recorded some exclusive advice for HELLO!. Watch the video below and read on for her expert intel on midlife dating.

Midlife dating advice

1. Keep a dating diary

If you're using dating apps, you'll know there's a wealth of people to chat with, which means you have a lot of information to keep track of.

Kate Taylor shares her dating advice

If menopause has gifted you with the common symptoms of brain fog and memory loss, a dating diary is great for keeping track of the people you meet and the things that each person is interested in.

More than that, it will also give you a bird's eye view of the relationship. During this stage of my life, I have found myself being slightly irrational at times, and if the same has happened to you, the dating diary will help you see a calm and logical pattern of a relationship over time so you can work out if you're simply feeling a bit more insecure than normal, or if there's a genuine red flag.

2. Keep up with exercise

In my experience, exercise was the only thing that kept my menopausal rage under control.

The reason we get so angry out of the blue during menopause is our cortisol levels going berserk and I found the best way to get cortisol under control is exercise. So hit the gym or go for a brisk walk before a date to feel calm and collected!

3. Try online dating

We're often at the peak of our careers when perimenopause hits, plus we might have family commitments too.

© Getty/recep-bg Dating apps are great if you're busy

If your busy life means you're struggling to get out there and meet people, online dating is a good way to fit romance into your week.

4. Attend singles events

But if you're someone who'd rather meet people face to face, dating sites such as Our Time hold singles events such as wine tasting and cookery lessons, so you can get to meet people in person rather than via a screen.

5. Don't try and hide your symptoms

If you're experiencing perimenopausal symptoms, be honest about everything you're going through.

If you're on a date and you experience a hot flush, don't try and hide it and pretend that everything's fine, share that you're feeling warm and suggest sitting outside for a while.

The more open you are about what you're going through, the more your partners will understand.

