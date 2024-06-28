Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Have Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck proved being madly in love isn't always good?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen out and about on March 30, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty

Have JLo and Ben Affleck proved that being madly in love isn't always the best thing?

Rosie Green wonders if a speedy love story always end in heartbreak

By: Rosie Green
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together in April 2021. By July of that year, they had gone Instagram official and in September they were looking seriously loved up, smooching publicly on the red carpet.  

A year later they were engaged, and JLo was sporting a ginormous rock on her ring finger. By the next summer, they were married

My boyfriend and I met in April 2021 too. By July we had been on maybe four dates. We weren't boyfriend and girlfriend for months after that. We cautiously introduced each other to our friends. We didn't meet each other's kids for well over a year. Or feature on each other's social media.

Rosie Green in patterned shirt dress on This Morning© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Rosie Green fretted her relationship was moving slowly compared to JLo and Ben

Three years on, his face still hasn't appeared on my Instagram (his chest has, but that’s another story) and I'm non-existent on his. Our families are not blended. We live separately. In Hollywood terms our progress is glacial. 

This speed was and is right for both us and our kids. Divorce is bruising on everyone involved and we wanted to protect ourselves and our children from any more instability and angst.

But I'll confess there was something about seeing JLo and Ben racing through the stages that made me and my relationship feel less than.

Did the fact that they were making these huge commitments so quickly show that their love was stronger, deeper, more exciting than mine? All the diamonds, the 'love of my life' declarations, the commitment tattoos, the Vegas nuptials...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on New York City street© Getty
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez moved fast

JLo's latest album, 'This Is Me… Now' and musical movie 'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story', are both about her relationships and finally finding nirvana with Affleck. There is also a behind-the-scenes documentary called 'The Greatest Love Story Never Told' that heavily features her and Affleck's relationship. (Affleck points out the irony of the title). 

To help inspire her creative team, she showed them the private love letters Affleck wrote to her. A folder of them was left around in the studio for them to thumb through when the fancy took them.

Wow. Even as someone who writes about their life for a living, this seems extreme. And Ben seems to have always had an issue with being written, sung and talked about. This must be a factor in their current reported marital woes.

And from news reports it seems like their love is fading as quickly as it fired up. I'm no psychologist, and nor am I party to their innermost thoughts, but to the outside observer it seems clear JLo loves being in madly, passionately in love. 

Rosie Green smiling in jeans and jumper
Rosie Green wonders if slow and steady wins the race

While I was researching new relationships for my book 'How to Heal A Broken Heart', I learnt about how a new romantic relationship can affect the brain. How the instability and uncertainty of meeting someone new triggers intense cravings, making it all so thrilling, exhilarating and intoxicating.

To the outside observer, it seems JLo wants her love to remain in this stage. That she only deems the all-encompassing, grand gesture type of love depicted in movies and music as truly valid. 

Most of us recognise that whilst the intensity and the excitement of a first flush romance dials down, other things, such as contentment and closeness, more than compensate.

So, whilst I wouldn't wish the pain of a breakup on anyone, I do think for me and for everyone else who is taking it slowly, Bennifer's current struggles serve as a reminder that speedy and showy is not necessarily best. 

As for me? Maybe we'll progress to a sleepover soon. * 

*Joking. 

